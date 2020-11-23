Helena Christensen pays tribute to ex-boyfriend Michael Hutchence on anniversary of INXS singer's death
On the 23rd anniversary of Michael Hutchence’s death, his ex-girlfriend Helena Christensen posted a tribute to the former INXS frontman.
“Am organizing hundreds of Polaroids and came across these, today of all days,” the 51-year-old supermodel shared on Instagram. “Michael was a very beautiful and kind man, incredibly gifted and soulful. We had the best time and laughed a lot in the years we spent together but eventually we just drifted apart.
“I think I felt too young for the responsibility it takes being with someone older who lived a very different life,” she mused. “And he prob felt the same way. But we never stopped caring about each other. Today I’m sending him love from earth and remembering the sweet, tender, funny, smart man he was.”
Hutchence and Christensen were a high-profile pair when they were together for four years in the ’90s. In the documentary Mystify: Michael Hutchence, Christensen spoke about the Australian musician, who died by suicide in 1997 two years after they had split, calling him her “perfect match.”
In the film, Christensen said their relationship was “joyful, sweet, deep and emotional" and marked by “total mental and physical chemistry.”
After Hutchence suffered a brain injury in 1992, Christensen said that everything about him changed. “Something drastic happened. I was deeply sad, confused and bewildered, but at the same time it couldn’t have continued that way," Christensen, who went on to have a son with actor Norman Reedus, recalled.
Christensen has posted tributes to Hutchence before on this sad anniversary, as well as on his birthday. She posted a photo last year on the anniversary of his death, writing, “All of us who loved you so very much will always share memories and stories about you.”
After their breakup, Hutchence began dating British TV presenter Paula Yates, who died of a drug overdose three years after Hutchence’s death. The pair were survived by their daughter, Tiger Lily.
“Happy birthday Michael,” Christensen wrote on what would have been the singer’s 59th birthday in January 2019.
“You’re the one bestowing us with presents, year after year, having left behind so many great memories for us to cherish and so many amazing songs to listen to forever.”
For confidential emotional support at times of distress, contact The Samaritans at any time by calling 116 123 or emailing jo@samaritans.org.
