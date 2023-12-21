Helena Christensen Reveals Her Parents Were ‘Supermodel Party Legends’

“My parents took care of a lot of those girls in a sort of parental, embracing way. We had so much fun," Christensen said

While Helena Christensen was popular on the supermodel stage, her parents were a hit behind-the-scenes.

The model, 54, revealed in a new interview with The Times UK that her parents were huge supporters throughout her modeling career, even at the peak of her work, and they would “always” come to Paris “for the shows.”

"All the girls know them,” Christensen said. “My parents took care of a lot of those girls in a sort of parental, embracing way. We had so much fun."

She noted that her parents did not shy away from the spotlight or having a good time, and they, in fact, often came out to party with the models.

"They were legendary at the shows, my parents," she added. My folks were supermodel party legends."

Christensen, who found her big break at the age of 19 before modeling in shows and magazines around the world, also shared that she’s passed on her parents’ support to her own son, Mingus Lucien, 24, whom she shares with Walking Dead star Norman Reedus, 54.

She said that despite moving out, her son still comes to visit her from time to time, since he lives about two minutes away. “He came by the other day and helped me with some boxes. He was like, ‘Maybe I’ll move back home, it’s so cool in here!’ ” she recalled to the outlet discussing her recent apartment renovations.

The model has shared glimpses of their bond throughout the years, even sharing a touching message on Instagram in honor of her only son in October to celebrate his birthday.

"Happy 24th to the biggest star in my life 🌟🎂💫😻," Christensen wrote on the post of several snapshots of Mingus throughout the years, including photos from his youth and a more current shot of him walking down an empty street with a blazer on.

"You know how much I love you so will spare you all that jazz but I want you to know how much all your love and support this summer meant to abuelita and I. We couldn’t have done it without you," she added.

It appears that Christensen has taken on the role of cool parent at modeling parties as Mingus follows in her footsteps. He previously walked the Versace spring/summer 2023 menswear show in Milan and even appeared in a Marcell Von Berlin campaign with Christensen last year.

For the campaign celebrating the brand's suits collection, the duo posed in the colorful pieces as they were photographed by Agata Serge in New York City.

"I really enjoyed working with Marcell and his brand. He is professional and very dedicated to his work, and it shows in his wonderful designs," Christensen said in a release. "It was very special for me to shoot this campaign alongside my son. We had a really fun day."



