Helena Christensen and Norman Reedus Celebrate Son Mingus' Graduation: 'You did it!'

Mingus is following in his supermodel mom's footsteps, recently walking the Versace Spring/Summer 2023 Menswear show in Milan

Helena Christensen and Norman Reedus' son has graduated college!

The supermodel, 54 shared in a sentimental Instagram post on Saturday that her son Mingus Lucien Reedus, 23, graduated from New York University.

She shared a selfie photo alongside Mingus and Norman as they posed. In the shot, Christensen wore a teal and black striped T-shirt as she laid her head on her hand, while Norman wore a black shirt, as he threw an arm on Minus' shoulder.

She also shared a video of father and son, who was in his purple and white graduation gown, appearing to walk down the streets of New York. They could be seen lifting a hand triumphantly in the air in celebration.

"You did it! 👏🏼♥️💫," Christensen lovingly captioned the photo.

Earlier this month, Christensen reunited with her fellow '90s runway icons Cindy Crawford, Christy Turlington for a supermodel get-together along with their kids.

In new photos shared to Instagram by Christensen, 54, the three supermodels pose with their arms around each other.

She wears an olive green dress patterned with tree motifs, while Turlington, 54, is seen in an all-black look and a brown coat. Crawford, 57, also sports a casual outfit made up of blue jeans, a low-cut blouse and gold necklace.

The third snapshot shows each of their look-alike kids — Christensen's son Mingus, Crawford's daughter Kaia Gerber, 21 and Turlington's daughter Grace Burns, 19 — sitting on a couch and smiling at the camera.

"Lifelong friendships 💫 So beyond grateful for these women, love them and our kids so much," Christensen captioned the post.

The Danish model has been a big supporter of her song Mingus, as he's followed in his mother's modeling footsteps. He recently walked the Versace Spring/Summer 2023 Menswear show in Milan and starred in a Marcell Von Berlin campaign alongside his mom in October.

