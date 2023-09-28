Helena Christensen Has No Interest in Being in a Supermodel Documentary: ‘I Would’ve Run Away Screaming’

This comes after her fellow supermodels Cindy Crawford, Naomi Campbell, Christy Turlington and Linda Evangelista released docuseries 'The Supermodels'

Daniele Venturelli/Getty

Helena Christensen isn’t in The Super Models — and she’s happier for it.

The model, 54, revealed in an interview with WWD that while she’s excited for her friends to get to share their stories in the docuseries, she doesn’t have any regrets about not starring alongside them.

“I think it’s amazing to see your friends do something together that is so vibrant, and [you’re] so happy for your friends,” Christensen said of the documentary, which stars fellow supermodels Cindy Crawford, Naomi Campbell, Christy Turlington and Linda Evangelista.

“Having been alongside them, knowing how it was, making it and creating it, makes me feel excited on their behalf that it’s now coming out,” she added. “So I really respect them so much for doing this.”

Pascal Le Segretain/amfAR/Getty Helena Christensen walks the runway during the amfAR Cannes Gala 2023 at Hotel du Cap-Eden-Roc on May 25, 2023 in Cap d'Antibes, France.

Related: Cindy Crawford, Naomi Campbell and More Reunite for 'The Super Models' — See Teaser!

However, she also noted that if she had to “partake” in the documentary herself, she "would've run away screaming.”

“There is nothing I would’ve wanted to do less,” she admitted. “I’m way too mellow for that. I really don’t need to make a whole thing.”

Christensen explained that she would rather be doing other things with her time than sitting down and rehashing her experiences from back in the 1990s, which the documentary focuses on.

Related: Cindy Crawford, Christy Turlington, Helena Christensen and Their Look-Alike Kids Pose for Hangout Photos

“I think it’s so great that they did it, because then I can be excited about watching it through their eyes, but I’d just rather go upstate and swim in a river,” she said.

Pool ARNAL/PICOT/Gamma-Rapho via Getty Dior ready to wear Spring Summer 97 in France in October, 1996 - Helena Christensen.

The Super Models, which is currently streaming on Apple TV+, takes a look at how Crawford, Campbell, Turlington and Evangelista rose to fame in the 1990s and “dominated the elite modeling world” while also overcoming different challenges to make it to where they are today.

Story continues

While Christensen didn't feature on the docuseries, she did link up with some of them off camera. Earlier this year, she had her own reunion off camera with some of her fellow supermodels and their children.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up to date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

She shared a set of photos of her, Crawford and Turlington posing together side by side with their arms around each other. In one shot, she wore an olive green dress patterned with tree motifs while Turlington could be seen in an all-black look and a brown coat. Crawford also sported a casual outfit made up of blue jeans, a low-cut blouse and gold necklace.

In another snap, she showed each of their look-alike kids — Crawford's daughter, Kaia Gerber, 21, Christensen's son, Mingus Lucien Reedus, 23, and Turlington's daughter, Grace Burns, 19 — sitting on a couch and smiling at the camera.

"Lifelong friendships 💫 So beyond grateful for these women, love them and our kids so much," Christensen captioned the post.

For more People news, make sure to sign up for our newsletter!

Read the original article on People.