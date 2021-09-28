Helena Bonham Carter and Susan Wokoma Returning for ‘Enola Holmes’ Sequel

Netflix’s “Enola Holmes” sequel will bring back fan favorites Helena Bonham Carter and Susan Wokoma to reprise their roles from the mystery and adventure film.

Millie Bobby Brown and Henry Cavill were previously reported to be returning for the sequel and will lead the cast. The new additions also include David Thewlis, Adeel Akhtar, Sharon Duncan-Brewster, Hannah Dodd, Abbie Hern, Gabriel Tierney and Serrana Su-Ling Bliss.

Louis Partridge, who played Tewkesbury in the original, is also reprising his role. His return was teased at Netflix’s fan event TUDUM over the weekend.

Director Harry Bradbeer is also returning to direct the “Enola Holmes” sequel, which is the story of Sherlock Holmes’ (Cavill) plucky teen sister (Brown) who tries to unravel the mystery of her mother’s disappearance and tries to outwit her brother in the process. Bonham Carter portrayed Enola’s mother and mentor Eudoria Holmes in the original, and Wokoma played the character Edith. Specific plot details for the sequel have not been unveiled.

Jack Thorne (“Harry Potter and the Cursed Child,” “The Aeronauts”), who wrote the first film, is also returning to write the sequel based on the six-book series “The Enola Holmes Mysteries” by Nancy Springer.

Production on the “Enola Holmes” sequel is beginning soon in London. Legendary in partnership with Netflix is producing the film after Netflix acquired the worldwide rights, excluding China, to the first film from Legendary last year.

Legendary’s Mary Parent, Alex Garcia and Ali Mendes are producing, as are Millie Bobby Brown and Paige Brown through their PCMA Productions shingle. Legendary’s Joshua Grode is executive producing along with Michael Dreyer, Bradbeer and Thorne.

“Enola Holmes” was released on Netflix in 2020, and the streamer says it’s among the Top 10 original films on the platform, with 77 million user accounts watching at least two minutes of the film in its first 28 days.