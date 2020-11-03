Helena Bonham Carter reveals how she met her boyfriend Rye Dag Holmboe

From Cosmopolitan

The Crown's Helena Bonham Carter has revealed how she met her boyfriend Rye Dag Holmboe, with whom she has been in a relationship for two years, saying it was a "really happy accident."

The couple are notoriously private about their relationship, but in a rare interview with The Guardian, Helena Bonham Carter opened up about how the couple met two years ago and also explained why so little is known about him.

"I can’t say much about Rye," she explained to The Guardian's Hadley Freeman. "because he’s a psychoanalyst so he needs his anonymity.

"He’s magic, and that’s all I’m going to say," she adds. "I met him at a wedding. A totally random thing, which both of us nearly didn’t go to, so it was one of those moments that was so chance and ended up determining so much. A really happy accident, and it’s an amazing thing."

The interview also mentions the 22-year age gap between the pair, suggesting that the press fascination with the age difference is something she shares with her Princess Margaret, her character on The Crown, who was famously in a relationship with Roddy Llewellyn, who was 17-years her junior.

Elsewhere in the interview she spoke briefly about her split from husband of 13 years Tim Burton, which was heavily covered in the press when it was announced in 2014.

"Oh, I can’t talk about that," she said. Good try, though... I have a responsibility to the children not to talk about it. As well as to Tim, I respect him. But I didn’t leave, put it that way," she added.

Bonham Carter will play Princess Margaret in series 4 of The Crown out later this month. Last month she revealed that a crucial part of one very important scene on the show was actually her idea. She told a press conference ahead of the series launch that she felt her Princess Margaret character had sympathy for Princess Diana and she wanted to play one particular scene with that in mind.

The Crown S4 lands on Netflix on 15th November.

