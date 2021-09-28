Helena Bonham Carter to Return for ‘Enola Holmes 2’

Helena Bonham Carter will rejoin Millie Bobby Brown and Henry Cavill for a new “Enola Holmes” mystery for Netflix.

Bonham Carter plays Eudoria Holmes, the matriarch of the famous sleuthing family, in the series that is based on Nancy Springer’s beloved books. The films tell the story of Enola (Brown), the rebellious teen sister of Sherlock Holmes (Cavill), who is a gifted super-sleuth in her own right and often outsmarts her famous siblings.

More from Variety

Rounding out the ensemble cast alongside Brown, Cavill and Bonham Carter are David Thewlis, Susan Wokoma, Adeel Akhtar, Sharon Duncan-Brewster, Hannah Dodd, Abbie Hern, Gabriel Tierney and Serrana Su-Ling Bliss. During Saturday’s Tudum global fan event, Netflix announced that Louis Partridge would reprise his role as Tewksbury.

Emmy and BAFTA-winning director Harry Bradbeer (“Fleabag,” “Killing Eve”) and BAFTA and Tony-winning writer Jack Thorne (“Harry Potter and the Cursed Child,” “The Aeronauts”) are also returning for the sequel.

Released in 2020, “Enola Holmes” was a massive hit for Netflix, with the streamer reporting that an estimated 76 million households tuned into the movie during its first 28 days of release.

Principal photography is set to kick off in London. The pic is produced by Legendary in partnership with Netflix, after Netflix acquired the worldwide rights, excluding China, to the first film from Legendary last year.

“Enola Holmes 2” is produced by Legendary’s Mary Parent, Alex Garcia and Ali Mendes. Brown and Paige Brown also produce through through their PCMA Productions shingle. Executive producers include Legendary’s Joshua Grode, as well as Michael Dreyer, Bradbeer and Thorne.

Best of Variety

Sign up for Variety’s Newsletter. For the latest news, follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.