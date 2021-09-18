Helen of Troy Limited's (NASDAQ:HELE) Stock Been Rising: Are Strong Financials Guiding The Market?

Helen of Troy's (NASDAQ:HELE) stock is up by 7.7% over the past three months. Given that the market rewards strong financials in the long-term, we wonder if that is the case in this instance. Particularly, we will be paying attention to Helen of Troy's ROE today.

ROE or return on equity is a useful tool to assess how effectively a company can generate returns on the investment it received from its shareholders. In simpler terms, it measures the profitability of a company in relation to shareholder's equity.

How Do You Calculate Return On Equity?

Return on equity can be calculated by using the formula:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for Helen of Troy is:

21% = US$251m ÷ US$1.2b (Based on the trailing twelve months to May 2021).

The 'return' is the income the business earned over the last year. That means that for every $1 worth of shareholders' equity, the company generated $0.21 in profit.

Why Is ROE Important For Earnings Growth?

Thus far, we have learned that ROE measures how efficiently a company is generating its profits. We now need to evaluate how much profit the company reinvests or "retains" for future growth which then gives us an idea about the growth potential of the company. Generally speaking, other things being equal, firms with a high return on equity and profit retention, have a higher growth rate than firms that don’t share these attributes.

Helen of Troy's Earnings Growth And 21% ROE

At first glance, Helen of Troy seems to have a decent ROE. Even when compared to the industry average of 19% the company's ROE looks quite decent. This certainly adds some context to Helen of Troy's moderate 15% net income growth seen over the past five years.

As a next step, we compared Helen of Troy's net income growth with the industry and found that the company has a similar growth figure when compared with the industry average growth rate of 16% in the same period.

Earnings growth is a huge factor in stock valuation. It’s important for an investor to know whether the market has priced in the company's expected earnings growth (or decline). Doing so will help them establish if the stock's future looks promising or ominous. One good indicator of expected earnings growth is the P/E ratio which determines the price the market is willing to pay for a stock based on its earnings prospects. So, you may want to check if Helen of Troy is trading on a high P/E or a low P/E, relative to its industry.

Is Helen of Troy Using Its Retained Earnings Effectively?

Conclusion

In total, we are pretty happy with Helen of Troy's performance. Specifically, we like that the company is reinvesting a huge chunk of its profits at a high rate of return. This of course has caused the company to see substantial growth in its earnings. That being so, a study of the latest analyst forecasts show that the company is expected to see a slowdown in its future earnings growth. To know more about the company's future earnings growth forecasts take a look at this free report on analyst forecasts for the company to find out more.

