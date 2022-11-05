Helen Skelton's Strictly Diary: ‘I couldn’t bear to watch Fleur in the dance-off’

Helen Skelton and her partner Gorka Márquez - Guy Levy/BBC

Last week’s Hallowe’en special was frightful in many ways. Was there perhaps a touch of schadenfreude on part of the producers by leaving us under those red lights until the very end of the results? Luckily, with thanks to all our lovely voters, we dance another day.

Everyone was sad to see James Bye leave the competition. He was one of the most sociable of our gang and I like to think he’s what Strictly is about: the perfect everyman. Like myself, James just wanted to have fun and improve. He’s been full-on with EastEnders, too, so to put in the hours that he has is to be commended. I do think he’s hit the nail on the head when he said that this doesn’t feel like a competition. I get so excited when my friends do well.

To see Ellie Taylor at the top of the leaderboard was just brilliant. However, I can’t help but get really nervous for everyone out there. I knew Fleur East before we started Strictly and I know her family, so watching her in the dance-off, and watching them watch her, is awful. Fleur and Vito fell badly at the beginning of their dance-off routine, before they started dancing, and everything was stopped to check they were OK. If I wasn’t nervous for her before, then I certainly was after, so I had to turn away as I couldn’t watch.

The competition is tip-top this year and you can’t call what’s going to happen week to week. I was very happy with our Foxtrot, though. That routine epitomises the whole nature of ballroom dancing, whirling around the floor. I still find the performance thing difficult, so we pack out routines with content. The joke for us is that we spend longer trying to get my facial expressions right than actually learning the steps.

I find myself practicing them with Ellie Taylor backstage. She’s a brilliant comedian, so I’m trying to take a few tips from her on how to emote and become more animated.

Ellie Taylor and Johannes Radebe - Guy Levy/BBC

Motsi said that I was giving her “final vibes” and Anton “king of the ballroom” Du Beke gave us a 9 – high praise indeed, especially as we were determined to do a proper Foxtrot. I’ve had many supportive messages, too, not least from Angela Rippon, who, of course, witnessed many a Foxtrot in her Come Dancing presenting days. You need all these little boosts along the way. Gorka brings me a coffee at the start of our training sessions and writes on the paper cup “You’ve got this!”, so I begin each day in the best possible frame of mind. We also eat a lot of pastries. Pastries help immeasurably.

Story continues

The ghost of Hallowe’en is behind us and we’re onto the Jive. Now, this dance might look like fun, but it is really hard. It takes it out of your feet, your ankles, your brain… We’ve been training for about eight hours a day and I’m finally finding my groove. It’s one of those dances that has to look cool. Our costumes are cool – we’re dancing in suits – and our song is cool – we’re performing to Janelle Monáe’s Tightrope.

This music features on the soundtrack to Happy Feet 2, which is amusing on many levels. Not only has Gorka been telling me that my feet resemble a penguin’s this week (ie turned out and a bit flappy), but, in the film, young penguin Mumble can tap-dance like a champ.

When I was seven years old, I used to go tap dancing and was once invited to a Ken Dodd Tap Award. Oh yes. To be honest, I’ve always played up to it because I find it quite funny. I didn’t win it by any stretch of the imagination and I am certainly not in the same camp as Mumble.

With our Jive, we’re channeling our inner Justin Timberlake, or so Gorka tells me. I was thrilled to discover that I’ll be dancing in flat brogues. You’d think I’d be pleased to have a week out of the high heels, but it’s actually much harder to point your feet in flat shoes. Let’s just hope these feet are happy ones on Saturday night.

Helen Skelton was speaking to Rachel Ward; Strictly Come Dancing continues on BBC One on Saturday at 7pm and Sunday at 7.15pm