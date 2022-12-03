Helen Skelton selling her and ex husband Richie Myler’s belongings on auction show

Helen Skelton was seen selling a number of possessions from her marriage to Richie Myler on a TV auction show.

The Strictly Come Dancing star, 39, and Myler, 32, married in 2013 and separated this April – four months after she gave birth to their third child.

Now in an upcoming TV appearance, Skelton, 39, is seen selling items from her time with the rugby star on Celebrity Yorkshire Auction House.

The episode, which is set to air on Monday on Really, sees the presenter selling off an antique vaulting horse which was given to her and her ex as a present at their December 2013 wedding.

Alongside the antique vaulting horse, the former Blue Peter host also notably sold two Art Deco armchairs and a Victorian dentist chair among the 18 items she put on auction.

According to The Sun, Skelton said on the show: “This is a great opportunity to get rid of a load of stuff.”

Skelton split from Myler in April, four months after welcoming their third child (Helen Skelton / Instagram)

A source also told the publication: “Helen needed a huge sort out after the break-up and despite some of the items possessing many memories, she felt it was best she sold them on.”

The Countryfile presenter’s items are believed to have fetched a total of £965 at auction. The Standard has contacted Helen Skelton’s reps for comment.

Following the pair’s split earlier this year, they continued to live together for months after their marriage broke down, but avoided each other.

In an unearthed interview from before they officially split, when Skelton was asked if their staying under the same roof reignited any romantic feelings, she replied: “No... We’re not in the house together – we are staying out of each other’s way.

“We say this is the dream as we have breakfast, lunch and dinner together but then look after the kids in shifts.

The presenter is currently partnered with Gorka Marquez on Strictly Come Dancing (PA Media)

“You appreciate the other in this situation. I don’t think he’ll ever say again: ‘What do you do with the kids all day?’”

“Sometimes I would get in from work and he’d be that husband that would look at the kitchen and say: ‘How is this still a mess when she’s been off all day?’” she added to The Mirror. “Now he’s done it he’s like: ‘How does she stay sane?’”

Skelton and her three children have since moved back in with her parents in Cumbria.

The TV star is currently single while Myler swiftly moved on with new girlfriend Stephanie Thirkill, also 32, with the new romance coming to light in May, days after it was announced that his eight-year marriage to Skelton was over.

Thirkill’s father, Andrew Thirkill, is the multimillionaire president of Myler’s rugby league club, Leeds Rhinos.

It was revealed recently that Myler is expecting a baby with his new girlfriend.