Helen Skelton reveals final cover for autobiography In My Stride

Helen Skelton has shared the final cover for her upcoming book (Getty Images)

Helen Skelton has shared the final cover for her upcoming autobiography, In My Stride.

The Countryfile and former Strictly Come Dancing star, 40, will release In My Stride via publishers Headline on October 12.

Taking to Instagram on Thursday, the mum-of-three proudly shared a picture of the finished product with her 438k followers.

The image shows the TV presenter beaming at the camera as she poses in a pretty pink dress in front of a countryside backdrop.

“The final cover for In My Stride!” she wrote in the accompanying caption.

“It’s about putting one foot in front of the other and why taking on adventures can help all aspects of your life.”

Her celebrity friends were quick to offer their congratulations in the comments.

Ex Emmerdale actress Gemma Atkinson replied with two raised hands emojis while fellow former Strictly contestant Ellie Taylor replied: “Yeh bebe!” alongside three pink hearts.

Skelton replied: “You may well get a mention,” followed by a heart eyes emoji.

An official synopsis of the upcoming title reads: “Helen Skelton is no stranger to doing hard things, from kayaking the entire length of the Amazon to competing in a boxing match for Sports Relief.

“Her ability to dig deep and find the inner strength and to carry on no matter the challenge – physical, mental, or emotional – is nothing short of remarkable.

“Helen grew up on a farm in Cumbria and credits her deep connection with nature and family for grounding her throughout the experiences in her life.

“In My Stride explores the lessons Helen has learned through life and adventure, sharing how getting out in nature can help us heal, grow, and find the resilience to move through challenging times in our lives.

“It tells stories of finding confidence, authenticity, courage, resilience, acceptance, community, and freedom against the backdrop of life’s peaks and troughs and through the power of the natural world.

“Helen shows us how putting one foot in front of the other – whether that’s on the Strictly dance floor or in the great outdoors – can help us to journey back to ourselves.”