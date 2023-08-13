Helen Skelton quits BBC radio show live on air after just a year

Helen Skelton’s departure from her Radio 5 Live Sunday show came one year after she first joined - Richard Sellers/PA Wire

Helen Skelton has quit her BBC Radio 5 Live role just one year after taking up the role.

The host announced live on air that she would leave behind her duties on the station’s Sunday morning slot in order to spend more time with her family.

Her decision came just days after a run-in with BBC bosses over her social media accounts, and a shift to producing new programming for Channel 5.

Skelton’s announcement also followed her 2022 separation from husband, rugby league player Richie Myler, with whom she has three children.

It was understood that she has given up her radio slot in order to reclaim her Sundays.

Speaking on her 5 Live show, she said of her departure: “I am not alright about it but, you know, needs must. The juggle is real. There is an eight-year-old with a sideline who needs me.”

She then signed off by saying: “That’s it for me on Sundays for now… Maybe we’ll meet again soon. It’s hard to know what to say without getting emotional.”

Helen Skelton took part in Strictly Come Dancing last year with Gorka Marquez - Guy Levy/PA Wire

Skelton first shot to fame after hosting Blue Peter from 2008 to 2013. She will continue her other work for the BBC, it was understood, and maintain her place on Countryfile.

Her departure came one year after she took up her Radio 5 Live role, and days after BBC bosses asked her to remove brand tags – highlighting which companies made her clothes – from photos on her Instagram account.

The corporation’s guidelines for staff state that “no on-air talent should promote products, goods, services or clothing they use”.

A spokesman for the broadcaster said that the issue had been cleared up and rejected any suggestion of her profiting from “plugging” brands.

They said: “Helen pays for the clothes she wears on the show and does not have relationships with the brands tagged. She has now removed brand mentions from social posts linked to the programme.”

The run-in came after Skelton announced she would take part in another Chanel 5 project, Dan & Helen’s Pennine Adventure – with Dan Walker, another former BBC host – the latest of her programmes on the channel, which included This Week on The Farm:

Sources close to Skelton said that her reasons for quitting Radio 5 Live were entirely personal.

Skelton married Myler in 2013 and the couple had three children together. They lived for a time in Perpignan, France, before their separation, and Skelton has now returned to her childhood roots in Cumbria.

Speaking to The Telegraph last year while competing on Strictly Come Dancing with Gorka Marquez, her dance partner, she said of the change following her separation: “You know how they say it takes a village? Well, I am literally in my childhood Cumbrian village with all my school friends, and so everyone just kind of mucks in together.”

She added: “I think you don’t realise who your mates are and how much family you’ve got – and I didn’t. It’s little things like, my kids have ended up going to a school with one of my friend’s kids, and we all help each other out.”