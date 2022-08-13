Helen Skelton Completes The Strictly Come Dancing 2022 Line-Up

Helen Skelton (Photo: Peter Byrne - PA Images via Getty Images)

Helen Skelton (Photo: Peter Byrne - PA Images via Getty Images)

Helen Skelton has become the 15th star to join this year’s Strictly Come Dancing line-up.

The former Blue Peter presenter is the final contestant to be confirmed for the new series of the BBC ballroom show, which returns next month.

Helen said: “I’m really excited to get stuck into a fun adventure. My family and friends have always loved the show and can’t wait for me to get started.”

Helen began her broadcasting career hosting Blue Peter between 2008 and 2013, and is a regular face on Countryfile and BBC Sports coverage.

She was also recently confirmed as the new host of Radio 5 Live’s Sunday morning slot, after Laura Whitmore announced her departure.

The presenter joins the likes of Will Mellor and Kym Marsh on this year’s Strictly line-up, with the pair being the first contestants confirmed for the series last week.

Since then, radio personality Richie Anderson, Loose Women panellist Kaye Adams, comedian Jayde Adams, Paralympic swimmer Ellie Simmonds, Kiss DJ Tyler West, 80s pop legend Matt Goss, Ted Lasso star Ellie Taylor and CBBC star Molly Rainford.

Also on the line-up are football legend Tony Adams, pop singer Fleur East, wildlife presenter Hamza Yassin and EastEnders star James Bye.

Strictly Come Dancing returns to BBC One next month.

This article originally appeared on HuffPost UK and has been updated.

Related...