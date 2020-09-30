Helen Reddy Dies: ‘I Am Woman’ Hitmaker & Feminist Icon Was 78

Helen Reddy, the Australian singer whose global hit “I Am Woman” became a feminist anthem and was the subject of a 2019 biopic of the same title, died today in Los Angeles. She was 78.
“It is with deep sadness that we announce the passing of our beloved mother, Helen Reddy, on the afternoon of September 29th 2020 in Los Angeles,” her children Traci Donat and Jordan Sommers said in a statement. “She was a wonderful Mother, Grandmother and a truly formidable woman. Our hearts are broken. But we take comfort in the knowledge that her voice will live on forever.”
