Trailblazing ‘I Am Woman’ singer Helen Reddy dies aged 78

In an age when women’s rights are increasingly under political attack, the artist who was the voice of the women’s liberation movement of the 1970s has died.

Australian singer-songwriter Helen Reddy, best known for her 1971 second-wave feminist anthem “I Am Woman,” died Tuesday at the age of 78.

The news comes just one month after the official widespread release of Reddy’s biopic, also titled I Am Woman, and was announced just as the first 2020 presidential debate — where women’s reproductive freedom was one of many hot-button issues up for discussion — was getting underway on Tuesday evening.

Reddy was born into a show business family in Melbourne, Australia, on Oct. 25, 1941, and she began working the Australian vaudeville circuit at age 4 alongside her parents.

She journeyed to New York City in 1966 after supposedly winning a contract with Mercury Records on an Australian TV talent show called Bandstand; while that offer turned out to be bogus, the divorced mother remained in the United States with her 3-year-old daughter, Traci, to continue pursuing her music career.

She soon met Jeff Wald, a rising young employee at the William Morris Agency, who would become her husband and manager. While Reddy married Wald just three days after meeting him, it would take several more years before she finally found professional success.

The couple later relocated to Los Angeles, where Wald began managing successful male recording artists like classic rock band Deep Purple and ukulele-strumming novelty act Tiny Tim — while neglecting his wife’s career. However, after a frustrated Reddy gave him an ultimatum, Wald refocused on her aspirations, eventually persuading Capitol Records executive Artie Mogull to give Reddy a chance.

Although Reddy’s first single for Capitol, the Mac Davis-penned “I Believe in Music,” stiffed, its B-side, a passionate cover of “I Don't Know How to Love Him” from Jesus Christ Superstar, became a surprise hit after radio disc jockeys opted to play that song instead. But it was “I Am Woman,” which also appeared on Reddy’s debut album, I Don't Know How to Love Him, that made Reddy a superstar and feminist icon at age 30.

Reddy co-wrote “I Am Woman” with Australian musician Ray Burton, partially inspired her many personal experiences with misogyny and sexism in the entertainment industry. “Women have always been objectified in showbiz. I'd be the opening act for a comic and as I was leaving the stage he'd say, ‘Yeah, take your clothes off and wait for me in the dressing room, I'll be right there.’ It was demeaning and humiliating for any woman to have that happen publicly,” she told Australia’s Sunday Magazine in 2003.

Reddy further explained: “I couldn't find any songs that said what I thought being woman was about. I thought about all these strong women in my family who had gotten through the Depression and world wars and drunken, abusive husbands. But there was nothing in music that reflected that. The only songs were ‘I Feel Pretty’ or that dreadful song ‘Born a Woman.’ These are not exactly empowering lyrics. I certainly never thought of myself as a songwriter, but it came down to having to do it.”

While the original version of “I Am Woman” was not a hit, a May 1972 rerecording touched a nerve and became a smash, selling 1 million copies and going to No. 1 in the States (making Reddy the first Australian singer to top the U.S. charts.), Canada, and Australia by September of that same year. The anthem earned Reddy a Grammy for Best Female Pop Vocal Performance; in her acceptance speech, she controversially thanked God "because She makes everything possible.”

