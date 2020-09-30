Helen Reddy: Australian singer of feminist anthem I Am Woman dies

Helen Reddy shot to fame in the 1970s

Helen Reddy, the Australian singer behind feminist anthem I Am Woman, has died aged 78.

Reddy died on Tuesday in Los Angeles, her family said in a statement on Facebook.

Her children Traci Donat and Jordan Sommers described her as a "wonderful mother, grandmother, and a truly formidable woman".

"Our hearts are broken. But we take comfort in the knowledge that her voice will live on forever."

Reddy had a string of pop and rock hits in the 1970s, but is best known for the 1972 anthem I Am Woman - a rousing tune which became prominent in the women's liberation movement.

It went on to sell over one million copies and became a defining song of second-wave feminism.