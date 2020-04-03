'A natural beauty': 74-year-old Helen Mirren goes makeup-free for charity

Looking for more of the best deals, latest celebrity news and hottest trends? Sign up for Yahoo Lifestyle Canada’s newsletter.

Helen Mirren went make-up free on Instagram for a worthy cause. (Image via Getty Images/Instagram).

Helen Mirren went barefaced on social media for a good cause.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

While many celebrities are ditching makeup during self-isolation, the 74-year-old Oscar winner shared an early morning selfie in an effort to raise money for COVID-19 relief efforts.

On Wednesday, Mirren shared an Instagram photo of herself in her bed sporting tousled hair wearing peach coloured glasses and PJs.

ALSO SEE: 'It's just them and their minds': Demi Lovato says mental health is more important than ever during isolation

“In return for this pic of me literally first thing in the morning, please donate to the intensive care support...” Mirren wrote.

Helen Mirren went make-up free on Instagram for a good cause. (Photo by Daniele Venturelli/WireImage)

The actress included a link to a fundraiser for The Intensive Care Society - England, an organization that helps provide funding to both intensive care patients and their healthcare workers.

According to the fundraiser’s page, the charity is both run and organized by healthcare professionals such as nurses and doctors who are helping those who require ventilation due to COVID-19.

ALSO SEE: 'Why did I wait to make this purchase?': Why this ergonomic seat cushion has more than 10,000 reviews

“The pressure on intensive care staff is causing massive stress. Professionals, patients and relatives will suffer from poor mental health and post traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) following COVID-19,” the page reads, adding that all charitable donations will help to provide mental health resources for workers and patients and deliver care packages to intensive care units.

Thousands of Mirren’s more than 800,000 followers on Instagram praised the star for her makeup free photo and her charitable spirit.

Story continues

“I love that you show the real you,” one follower wrote. “The ‘glam you’ and the real you are both beautiful.”

“You are marvellous,” added another. “Such a compelling plea - I’m on it!”

ALSO SEE: Ask an expert: How to get salon-worthy dye results at home (no matter your skill level)

Others wrote to Mirren thanking her for her efforts while sharing the heartbreaking that reality that for many people, now is a time of financial strain.

“You're a natural beauty, Helen, and my very favourite actress,” one female follower wrote. “I have just lost my job, like so many across the world, but I admire your efforts to help the dire situation our healthcare workers are facing.”

Helen Mirren is on a mission to empower women in her latest campaign for L'Oréal. (Photo by Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images for L'OrÃ©al Paris )

Mirren recently opened up about managing self-confidence and the lessons that have come with age. In a new “Self Worth, Worth Sharing” campaign for L’Oréal, Mirren said she felt pressure as an actor to make it look like she had it together.

“Many actors exude confidence,” she said. “I find it incredibly intimidating. More than once I have had to run away and lock myself in the lavatory, and say, come on, you can do this Helen.”

Mirren, a longtime ambassador for L’Oréal, shared how the campaign is part of a larger mission to help women as they grow and evolve.

“'The ‘Self Worth, Worth Sharing’ campaign is so important for the emotional well-being of young women,” Mirren said. “I have experienced insecurities all my life, and to many people’s surprise continue to do so. In today’s digital age, social pressure is on the rise, therefore having the right support is more important now than ever.”

Let us know what you think by commenting below and tweeting @YahooStyleCA! Follow us on Twitter and Instagram and sign up for our newsletter.





