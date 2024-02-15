Helen Mirren Says Olivia Colman Was in 'Very Funny' Scene Deleted from “Barbie”'s Final Cut

"She comes in and tries to take over the role of the Narrator and I had to fight her off," Mirren revealed

Jason Armond/Getty;Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Helen Mirren in Los Angeles on Jan. 7, 2024; Olivia Colman in Paris on Feb. 14, 2024

Somehow, Barbie could have boasted even more star power!

Helen Mirren, who voices the Narrator in the Margot Robbie-led hit film, told Variety that Olivia Colman originally filmed a "very funny" scene that didn't end up making the final cut.

According to Mirren, 78, the scene involved Colman, 50, "sort of playing drunk and us clashing about who is the real grande dame of British actresses," she said with a laugh.

“She comes in and tries to take over the role of the Narrator and I had to fight her off," Mirren added.

Warner Bros;Araya Doheny/FilmMagic Helen Mirren in Beverly Hills, California, on Dec. 7, 2023; Margot Robbie in Barbie (2023)

As the Narrator, Mirren is the first voice heard in the film, introducing Barbie Land as well as Barbie (Robbie, 33), Ken (Ryan Gosling), Midge (Emerald Fennell), Allan (Michael Cera) and more.

She also speaks at various points throughout, including a moment near the end where a tearful Barbie says she's "not stereotypical Barbie pretty" anymore and the Narrator hilariously quips, "Note to the filmmakers: Margot Robbie is the wrong person to cast if you want to make this point."



Directed and co-written by Greta Gerwig, Barbie was the biggest movie at the box office last year, raking in more than $1.4 billion in ticket sales worldwide.

In addition to its financial success, the adventure dramedy nabbed eight Academy Award nominations this year, including Best Picture, Best Supporting Actor for Gosling, 43, and Best Supporting Actress for America Ferrera, who played Mattel employee Gloria.



Mirren, Gosling, Ferrera, 39, and Kate McKinnon, who appeared as Weird Barbie, recently reprised their Barbie roles in a hilarious new Oscars 2024 promo, which aired Monday night during Jimmy Kimmel Live! — a fitting debut, considering Jimmy Kimmel is set to host the Academy Awards for the fourth time next month.

The promo opens with a voiceover from Mirren, narrating as Kimmel, 56, attempts to make sense of an Oscars Road Map.

"Since the dawn of time, men have been getting lost. This is the story of one such dumb-dumb," she says, before Kimmel makes his way up to the eccentric home of Weird Barbie, who eventually helps him find the awards venue.

As Kimmel and Gosling yell at each other near the end of the clip, Mirren's voice proclaims, "Girls grow into women, but not all boys grow into men. Some remain hopelessly stuck in a loop of infantile foolishness."

