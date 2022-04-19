Helen Mirren Says ‘The Duke’ Director Roger Michell ‘Meant a Huge Amount’ to British Film Industry (Video)

Brian Welk
·4 min read
Helen Mirren Says ‘The Duke’ Director Roger Michell ‘Meant a Huge Amount’ to British Film Industry (Video)

Helen Mirren paid tribute to her director on “The Duke,” the late Roger Michell, ahead of the release of what will be his final fictional film opening this weekend.

And though this was her first time working with Michell in their careers that have each spanned decades, she acknowledged in a conversation with TheWrap that he “meant a huge amount to the British film industry.”

“It was devastating for all of us to lose Roger. We never…it completely came out of the blue, he was very very fit and active and creative. There was never any sense that this was someone who was ailing,” Mirren said of the “Notting Hill” director who died last September at age 65. “He wasn’t ailing. It was a very sudden heart attack that took him away. He meant a huge amount to the British film industry.

Mirren even teased that she was “very cross” with Michell for his sudden death and wished she could’ve had the chance to work with him again either in film or in theater, but knows that “he left behind a very substantial body of work.”

“From the first moment I met him and I walked into the meeting, there was a sense of ease, a sense of family. He knew exactly what he wanted, he knew how to get it, but it was always done with this incredible feeling of welcome and love and family. Ease, the set was an easy place to be,” Mirren said of working on “The Duke.”

Mirren also acknowledges that at 76-years-old, “The Duke” was something of an “unexpected” role for her to take, and that few beyond Michell might have guessed that she and star Jim Broadbent would make a good on screen pairing.

Helen Mirren Jim Broadbent The Duke Interview Roger Michell
Jim Broadbent and Helen Mirren in “The Duke”/Photo Nick Wall/Sony Pictures Classics

Though Mirren has played countless larger-than-life characters throughout her career, “The Duke” casts her as Dorothy Bunton, a retired housewife in ’60s England who is married to the eccentric, politically inclined former cabbie Kempton Bunton. Bunton was charged with swiping a famous and expensive portrait of The Duke of Wellington by the Spanish artist Francisco Goya, all so that he could make a statement about an unfair tax for a television licensing fee.

Though based on a true story and often dealing in more tragic undertones, the movie is a comedy with some whimsy as it tracks Kempton’s proclivities for grandstanding, his unexpected heist, the feeble attempts to track him down and Mirren’s character’s stern lack of patience for her husband’s antics.

“That’s exactly what it was like to make the movie, and that was completely Roger’s creation. Somehow he had this was. He was very self-effacing and funny but at the same he was absolutely our leader. He was very much in control and in command because he was so masterful,” she said. “It’s very difficult to get the tone of a movie right, and that’s where Roger was so clever. This is basically a comedy, but it’s a comedy with a tragedy at the heart of it. These people are trying to survive a very big tragedy in their lives. And the fact that he brought that into the story gives it a depth that it wouldn’t have otherwise.”

“The Duke” though is precisely the character that Mirren says she’d like to portray at this stage in her career. She was just awarded a Lifetime Achievement prize from the SAG Awards, and following this she’s got roles in a Golda Meir biopic, in the “Wonder” spinoff “White Bird” and in the next “Shazam!” movie. But she’s in awe of the number of roles for women across Hollywood today and hopes that whatever else she does next will continue to be a surprise for audiences.

“‘The Duke’ very much falls into that. You’re looking for the unexpected. I don’t think that people would have expected me necessarily to play this role,” she said. “Great writing, complicated, hopefully a fairly complex character.”

“The Duke” opens in North American theaters on Friday. Check out TheWrap’s full interview with Helen Mirren above.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Two-time champion Lightning beat Ducks, lock up playoff spot

    TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Anthony Cirelli scored 1:58 into overtime and the Tampa Bay Lightning beat the Anaheim Ducks 4-3 on Thursday night to clinch a berth in the Stanley Cup playoffs. Ross Colton, Alex Killorn and Nikita Kucherov also scored for the Lightning. Andrei Vasilevskiy made 10 saves before being replaced by Brian Elliott, who stopped all 13 shots he faced. Adam Henrique scored twice and Troy Terry added a goal for Anaheim. Anthony Stolarz, making his first career start against Tampa Bay,

  • Blue Jays hold off Athletics after strong showings from Manoah, Gurriel Jr.

    Lourdes Gurriel Jr. drilled a single and double, scored two runs and knocked in another in the Toronto Blue Jays scored 4-3 win in the rubber match against the Oakland Athletics on Sunday.

  • Raptors vs. 76ers: What we can learn from their last playoff matchup

    The Raptors and 76ers look much different than they did in 2019, but there's still information to be gleaned from that epic series.

  • Spurgeon scores in OT, Wild beat Sharks to take playoff spot

    ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Jared Spurgeon scored his second goal of the game 1:05 into overtime to send the Minnesota Wild to the playoffs with a 5-4 victory over the San Jose Sharks on Sunday. Kevin Fiala, Dmitry Kulikov and Matt Boldy also scored and Marc-Andre Fleury made 26 saves to help Minnesota wrap up its 12th playoff berth. The Wild have 101 points, one behind St. Louis for second place in the Central Division after the Blues beat Nashville on Sunday. The Predators and idle Dallas have 91 p

  • New Glasgow coach ready to step behind bench for Team Canada U-18 men's team

    When Hockey Canada recently announced its coaching staff for the men's under-18 team set to play in the world championship, the reaction surprised assistant coach Kori Cheverie. Cheverie, who is from New Glasgow, N.S., didn't imagine being the first woman selected to coach a national men's hockey team would get the attention it did. "I didn't expect it to kind of blow up all over social media, by any means," Cheverie said from Germany, where the team is preparing for its tournament opener agains

  • 76ers beat Raptors at their own game in series-opening blowout

    The Sixers played the Raptors' own game on Saturday and did it better than them.

  • Pascal Siakam: Raptors could have been ‘way more physical’ in Game 1

    Pascal Siakam felt everything seemed to be going well for the 76ers in Game 1, and thinks the Raptors need to stay aggressive and physical throughout the entire 48 minutes. He also praised Scottie Barnes for his performance in his playoff debut before he left with an injury in the second half. Follow our Raptors playoff coverage on Yahoo Sports Canada.

  • Vancouver urban Indigenous hoops teams win big at All Native Basketball Tournament

    Kobe McKnight was living his dream of playing a championship game in the All Native Basketball tournament when he realized the Burnaby Chiefs were about to win it. With only a minute and 43 seconds left in the game against the Prince Rupert Cubs, the shooting guard sensed victory. With his cousin — playing for the Cubs — checking him, McKnight faked going right, crossed the ball to the left, and launched a three-point shot, the ball arcing in the air then sliding into the net. "That's where I th

  • Blue Jays analyst Buck Martinez leaving TV booth for cancer treatment

    Sunday's series finale between the Blue Jays and visiting Oakland Athletics will be the last game for Toronto broadcaster Buck Martinez "for a little while" as he prepares for cancer treatment. The 73-year-old analyst for Sportsnet announced his diagnosis through a statement Sunday morning. "I've been so honoured and privileged to have the support of Blue Jays fans, colleagues, staff and players since I arrived here in 1981, and that continued support through this next challenge means the world

  • What does the future hold for Carey Price?

    Justin Cuthbert and Julian McKenzie discuss Carey Price's return to the Montreal Canadiens, and what his immediate and long-term future is with the organization.

  • Johansson lifts Capitals, snaps Avs' 9-game winning streak

    DENVER (AP) — Marcus Johansson scored the go-ahead goal with 9:14 remaining, Ilya Samsonov stopped 24 shots and the playoff-bound Washington Capitals snapped the Colorado Avalanche’s nine-game winning streak with a 3-2 victory Monday night. Alex Ovechkin and Garnet Hathaway also added goals for a Washington team that clinched an Eastern Conference playoff spot the night before, courtesy of Toronto beating the New York Islanders. The Capitals have qualified for the postseason in eight straight se

  • Stars beat Sharks 2-1, keep surging in West wild-card race

    DALLAS (AP) — Tyler Seguin scored early, Michael Raffl added a short-handed goal and the Dallas Stars kept up their surge toward a Western Conference wild-card spot, beating the San Jose Sharks 2-1 on Saturday night. Dallas remained tied with Nashville for the two West wild-card spots at 91 points apiece as both clubs extended their lead to four points over Vegas, a 4-0 loser at Edmonton. The Stars and Predators, who beat Chicago 4-3, have seven games remaining, one more than the Golden Knights.

  • FSIN sports director fired for comments at hockey tournament, alleged workplace harassment

    The Federation of Sovereign Indigenous Nations (FSIN) announced its former sports director has been fired over a pair of comments made while introducing the championship team at a youth hockey tournament and an allegation of "inappropriate" workplace harassment. In a statement Monday, Beardy's & Okemasis' Cree Nation said Corey O'Soup, the former FSIN director of sports, said the Beardy's "Beerhawks" twice in reference to the Under 9 Beardy's Blackhawks. The comments were made during a trophy an

  • COVID-19 knocks out Montreal boxer Kim Clavel, championship fight postponed

    Quebec boxing suffered another setback Monday after Kim Clavel tested positive for COVID-19 just days before her scheduled championship fight in Montreal. Clavel was due to fight title-holder Yesenia Gomez from Mexico Thursday night at the Casino de Montréal for a chance to win the World Boxing Council (WBC) flyweight championship. Boxing promoter Yvon Michel announced the postponement of the fight Monday morning. On Twitter, Michel said he learned of Clavel's COVID status late Sunday night, des

  • Donald Fehr doesn't deserve to name NHLPA successor

    Justin Cuthbert and Julian McKenzie react to the findings of the independent report on the NHLPA's role in the Kyle Beach investigation, and whether Donald Fehr should shoulder responsibility.

  • Lafreniere scores twice as Rangers blank Red Wings 4-0

    NEW YORK (AP) — Alexis Lafreniere scored twice and the New York Rangers beat the Detroit Red Wings 4-0 on Saturday. Mika Zibanejad had a goal and an assist and Frank Vatrano also scored for New York. Barclay Goodrow had two assists. Igor Shesterkin made 20 saves for his fifth shutout of the season. Thomas Greiss had 33 saves for the Red Wings, who were shut out for the seventh time this season. The Rangers earned their 49th win of the season, their most since finishing with 53 in 2014-15. Zibane

  • Sexual assault survivors should be treated as 'heroes' for coming forward, Winnipeg football coach says

    Warning: This story discusses sexual assault. Some in Winnipeg's football community say it's clear there's still progress to be made in how sexual assault survivors are treated, after five former high school players came forward this month with allegations against a longtime coach dating back years. Kelsey Albert Dana McKay was charged this week with multiple offences, including sexual assault and luring, after Winnipeg police said they got reports from five adults who alleged McKay assaulted th

  • Nikita Kucherov, Victor Hedman help Lightning beat Jets 7-4

    TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Nikita Kucherov scored twice and added two assists, Victor Hedman had four assists and the Tampa Bay Lightning tied a season high in goals in a 7-4 victory over the Winnipeg Jets on Saturday night. Two-time defending champion Tampa Bay is second in the Atlantic Division, three points ahead of Boston. The Lightning won consecutive games for the first time since a four-game winning streak from March 26 to April 1. Steven Stamkos and Nick Paul each had a goal and an assist, Mikha

  • Lionel Messi philanthropy

    Here’s how Lionel Messi gives back.

  • Third-party review clears NHLPA of mishandling Kyle Beach's sexual abuse allegations

    An independent review has cleared National Hockey League Players' Association executive director Donald Fehr of any wrongdoing in the handling of the Kyle Beach sexual assault allegations. On Friday, the NHLPA made public a third-party review prepared by the law firm of Cozen O'Connors that concludes the NHLPA's failure to act on Beach’s reports stemmed from a failure of communication. "We cannot identify any individual wrongdoing or institutional failures of policy or procedure by either Fehr,