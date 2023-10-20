Helen Mirren and I Rely on This Sneaker Brand That’s Exclusively on Sale for InStyle Readers

Dotdash Meredith and Yahoo Inc. may earn commission or revenue on some items through the links below.

Alexandra Daddario is also a fan.

Getty Images

I’m just going to say it: I used to hate wearing tennis shoes. Maybe it’s because my parents forced me to wear formerly uncool chunky kicks (if only the dad sneakers movement happened a bit earlier), or the fact that all of my friends were opting for stylish Ugg boots instead. I couldn’t wait to ditch my lace-ups and go with anything but trainers. Though, in an ironic turn of events, I now love sneakers and rely on their supportive feel to get me through my daily life in New York City — especially the ultra-comfortable styles from Cariuma.

IMO, Cariuma changed the sneaker game. Not only has the brand racked up an impressive roster of celebrity fans, including Helen Mirren, Ashton Kutcher, and Alexandra Daddario, but the brand’s styles actually feel good on my feet, providing unmatched comfort. They look great, too, offering versatile, sustainable designs that I can style so many ways. But Cariuma isn’t just for the stars and yours truly; the brand has something for everyone, and it’s letting you secure your favorite styles for 25 percent off using our exclusive code INSTYLE25 until October 24. But don’t panic if you’re not sure where to start. I’m sharing some of my favorite styles below to help you find your ideal pair.

5 Best Cariuma Sneakers on InStyle-Exclusive Sale

Oca Low Sneakers

Cariuma

$89

$67

Buy Now

I obviously have to start with the style that turned me onto the brand. The Oca Low sneakers are next-level, including a vegan footbed, canvas outsole, cap-toe details, and a lightweight design. Even more of a selling point is how versatile they are. I’ve worn this exact pair of shoes to work, dinner, parties, and everything in between, so it’s no surprise that this is also both Mirren and Kutcher’s go-to style.

Story continues

Salvas Sneakers

Cariuma

$129

$97

Buy Now

Staying on the celebrity-loved track is the Salvas sneakers. Worn by Daddario, this now $97 pair encapsulates both practical and fun elements, such as playful color blocking, unique stitching, bold prints, and a prominent side logo. The Salvas additionally offer a bouncy, supportive insole, structured lace-up design, and mesh lining. These kicks are great for an array of occasions thanks to their sleek leather body, delivering a chic approach to an otherwise sporty shoe. Wear them with figure-flattering jeans and a chunky sweater for a cozy fall outfit, or style them with a ribbed maxi dress for an elevated look.

Slip-On Leather Sneaker

Cariuma

$119

$89

Buy Now

I like to uncomplicate as much as I can in my life. If you’re in the same boat, Cariuma’s slip-on leather sneaker is for you. Like the name suggests, simply slide on the shoe and you’re done; it’s easy and effortless. The sneakers come in a luxe leather material that’s never stiff and always comfortable, and is available in a chocolatey brown color perfect for autumn. Consider the black and white leather versions for a more classic look or switch it up with a canvas variation. No matter your choice, you can look forward to a non-slip, rubber sole, cork insole, and a durable build.

The InStyle exclusive 25 percent off discount applies sitewide, so don’t let your shopping journey end here. Instead, keep scrolling to discover even more picks, and head over to the Cariuma website, here, to sort through everything the brand has to offer. Just be sure to do so by October 24 — and don’t forget to use code INSTYLE25.

Vallely Sneakers

Cariuma

$139

$104

Buy Now

Naioca Sneakers

Cariuma

$79

$59

Buy Now

For more InStyle news, make sure to sign up for our newsletter!

Read the original article on InStyle.