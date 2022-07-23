Helen Mirren praises 'p---y power' at Shazam! 2 Comic-Con panel

Helen Mirren was not physically present at Saturday's Hall H Comic-Con panel for Shazam! Fury of the Gods. However, the British actress still made her presence very much felt via a pre-recorded video with costar Rachel Zegler.

In the superhero sequel, Mirren, Zegler, and Lucy Liu play the movie's apparent antagonists, the Daughters of Atlas, but the British actress claimed that she couldn't be present because the Dame is actually banned from Comic-Con

"It's a bit of a silly story, really," said a deadpan Mirren. "You know, I love Comic-Con and I used to go there every year as a fan, but I think it was in 2019, outside this very hall, someone tried to cut in line and you know how annoying that is. I gently pointed him in the direction of the back of the line using what in England we call 'a bit of bother.'"

SHAZAM! FURY OF THE GODS

Warner Bros. Pictures 'Shazam! Fury of the Gods'

"Were you banned from Comic-Con for fighting?" asked Zegler, continuing the bit.

"Well, of course not, darling, I mean it wasn't a fight," replied Mirren. "He went down instantly!"

Mirren continued by saying how much she loved playing her Shazam! character Hespera, "such a delightful baddie and a badass," and that she had "such a marvelous time kicking the s---" out of Zachary Levi's titular superhero.

Finally, Mirren said that she "really bonded" with Zegler and Liu and that "we made friends for life. Yay, p---y power!"

The cast of Shazam! Fury of the Gods also includes Asher Angel, Jack Dylan Grazer, Adam Brody, Ross Butler, Meagan Good, D.J. Cotrona, and Djimon Hounsou. The film hits theaters Dec. 21.

Watch the new trailer for Shazam! Fury of the Gods below.

