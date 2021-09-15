Helen Mirren to Host Harry Potter Trivia Event for WarnerMedia

Wands at the ready! Helen Mirren is set to host a quiz series devoted to “Harry Potter” lore and fandom that will air on WarnerMedia channels.

Mirren was selected by the Sorting Hat for the previously announced event series, which is now titled “Harry Potter: Hogwarts Tournament of Houses.” The four-part series will tape later this month and premiere later this year as a simulcast event on Cartoon Network’s ACME Night and TBS, followed by its premiere on HBO Max.

Participants in the quiz series will test their wizarding knowledge for the chance to be named House Cup Champion. The series will feature hundreds of questions and some special guest surprises. There’s also a play-at-home component in which viewers can swish and flick their wands to participate.

“I knew someday I’d get a Harry Potter role, and I’m so pleased to take part in the 20-year film celebration,” Mirren said in a statement. “The films inspired such enchantment and wonder for so many of us, and it will be such a treat to reignite that magic for the countless fans who continue to revel in this spellbinding world.”

“We’re creating an arena for the leagues of Harry Potter film fans to flex their knowledge of the Wizarding World, and there’s no one better than Dame Helen Mirren to add some British grandeur to this event that will debut across our WarnerMedia brands and platforms,” Tom Ascheim, president, Warner Bros. Global Kids, Young Adults and Classics, said in a statement.

Helen Mirren never appeared in the Harry Potter films, even though just about every single British thespian did at one point or another, but she is starring in another upcoming Warner Bros. film, DC’s “Shazam! Fury of the Gods.” She’s also next starring in a biopic abouve Golda Meir that will be released by Bleecker Street and ShivHans.