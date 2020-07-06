Dame Helen Mirren wears goggles and mask on flight amid pandemic: ‘It’s a look’

Fans thought she looked great. (Getty Images)

Dame Helen Mirren has donned a face mask and protective goggles in a recent flight, amid the coronavirus pandemic.

She took a photo of herself taking all the necessary precautions and posted it to her Instagram followers with the caption “it’s a look”.

The 74-year-old actor was leaving nothing down to chance. She had even tucked her face mask into the goggles to ensure no particles could get in or out during the flight.

She finished off her in-flight look with a monochrome LA Dodgers and a loose fitting knitted jumper.

The The Queen star was praised by her followers for taking PPE and the coronavirus outbreak seriously.

“Serving PPE fierceness,” one fan wrote, a sentence that would look out of place in any other year apart from 2020.

Another praised the actor: “Oh thank God, someone besides me wearing goggles and wearing them correctly over the mask, also worn correctly. Full marks.”

If Mirren wanted to go unnoticed, wearing PPE really might be the way to do it. The star looked almost unrecognisable in her get up - which included a pair of oversized earphones.

Many followers joked that celebrities should try this look whenever they’re trying to slip into somewhere unnoticed.

We don’t know where Mirren was off on her travels to, but on 3 July, the government released a list of countries that eager travellers could fly to without having to quarantine for 14-days when the return to England.

Before this, the Foreign Office was advising against all but essential travel, making it almost impossible for people to travel around unless absolutely necessary.

Celebrities have been keen to show themselves wearing PPE in public, a helpful reminder to their followers that we should all be following suit.

Just recently, Naomi Campbell slipped on a full hazmat suit to travel across the US.

Back in March, she was also one of the first to take steps to wear protective equipment while travelling, a step that many of her followers praised her for. Others, though, questioned what “essential” travel the supermodel had to do.

From 15 June, the government made it mandatory to wear a face covering on public transport or in any place where social-distancing isn’t possible. Fines of up to £100 will be given out to people not complying with the rules.



