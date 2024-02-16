Helen Mirren Addresses 'Barbie' Snubs After Controversial Oscar Nominations

Helen Mirren has chimed in on the “Barbie” discourse and its widely discussed Oscar snubs.

The English actor, who narrated the record-breaking movie, weighed in Thursday after filmmaker Greta Gerwig and star Margot Robbie weren’t nominated for Best Director and Best Actress last month, shocking many fans.

“You can’t get upset about things like that, honestly,” Mirren told Entertainment Tonight at an event in Beverly Hills, California.

“What is fantastic is that ‘Barbie’ was the highest-grossing film that Warner Bros. has ever had,” she added, referring to a studio behind the film.

The 2024 movie helped spur a rare phenomenon for cinephiles, who made “Barbenheimer” a trending topic on social media by expressing their effusive glee for both Gerwig’s film and Christopher Nolan’s “Oppenheimer.”

Though the Academy Awards rewarded both blockbusters with plenty of nods in January, moviegoers fumed at the omission of Gerwig and Robbie from the coveted directing and acting categories.

“Greta’s work was so out there, was so brave,” Mirren told ET, saying that she would have “loved” to see the director snag the nomination for “Barbie.”

“It was something we’ve never seen before. So I just love the fact that the audience responded the way they did,” Mirren added.

Helen Mirren narrated the record-breaking blockbuster

Helen Mirren narrated the record-breaking blockbuster "Barbie," which was nominated for eight Oscars.

The cinema icon isn’t the only cast member who’s responded to the Oscars controversy, with Robbie, America Ferrera and Ryan Gosling also speaking out recently.

Gosling said that he was “honored to be nominated” for Best Supporting Actor but “disappointed” about Gerwig and Robbie, later hinting that he had even stronger feelings about the snubs.

Ferrera, meanwhile, said that she was “incredibly disappointed,” while Robbie said that “there’s no way to feel sad when you know you’re this blessed.”

“Barbie” is nominated for eight Oscars. The awards ceremony airs March 10 on ABC.

