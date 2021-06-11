Actress Helen Hunt was on Watch What Happens Live Thursday, when the conversation turned to sequels. Host Andy Cohen mentioned the often discussed possibility of a Twister sequel, and it turns out Hunt actually had a pretty strong idea for one. It included her directing, and co-writing alongside Daveed Diggs and Rafael Casal.

“I tried to get it made,” Hunt said. “With Daveed, and Rafael and me writing it, and all black and brown storm chasers, and they wouldn’t do it. I was going to direct it.”

Diggs - widely known for his role in Hamilton - and Casal are the writing, starring and producing duo behind the 2018 hit film, Blindspotting . They are also producing and writing the new Blindspotting TV show that is about to launch on Starz and co-stars Hunt. So as you might imagine, Cohen was pretty shocked to hear that this idea was in the works.

“I’m not kidding,” Hunt said. “We couldn’t even get it made. Would that have been crazy?”

While the answer to that question is pretty much, um... yeah, the next question should probably be: who shut down this idea? Well we don't know for sure, but the 1996 classic Twister, in which Hunt starred alongside the late Bill Paxton, did come from Warner Brothers Pictures. So that might be a good place to start if you’re looking for answers.

And if it does somehow end up happening, it sounds like Hunt’s role in the sequel is pretty much already written. Because when Cohen insisted that she also be in the sequel, Hunt suggested she could make a cameo as the “elder” or “retired” storm chaser. Then Cohen took it one step further and said she could actually die in a tornado in the first minute of the movie.

“That’s for sure what I would do,” Hunt said.

