Helen Garner: ‘Is there hope for women and men?’

1987

“What do you write in your diary?”

“Everything. I try to write all the worst things. That’s the hardest. The temptation to gloss it up. I force myself to put down the bad and stupid things I do, the idiotic fantasies I have.”

“And do you read back over it?”

“All the time.”

***

Lunch. The company of women. This is what I need. Light and silly conversation about how to keep canvas shoes white. “People think the world is full of couples,” says E. “In fact it is made up of triangles.”

***

V’s quite a frumpy bloke, really. His body is neglected, his hair is going grey. The pale skin of his arms and shoulders is thickly freckled, those childish freckles you see on boys in primary school, a starry sky of freckles, densely packed.

***

Being in love makes me selfish and mean, puts blinkers on me. I get tunnel vision. I want, I want, I want. That’s all that happens, when you’re in love. OK, I’ve said it. I’m in love.

***

A turn around the park with O after dinner. Laughing and fooling. A moon, some faint stars. In a second-hand shop window I saw a pretty nightie I wanted to buy. Always, under whatever else is happening, a level of thought and fantasy about V and what is possible. I try out the idea of a mistress, some long-term thing running parallel to his marriage. I know my ego wouldn’t accept this. When I’ve been with him I feel fed, and anxiety dies a little. Like a junkie after a hit, I am able to contemplate giving him up.

***

On the ferry V has brought a yellow plastic bag. He pretends it contains sandwiches but actually it’s his bathers and a book on Wagner by Thomas Mann. “I’ve got very strong ideas on individuality,” he says. “I reckon the further you get from that, the less you are yourself, the more you blur.” I say nothing, but think, “How does that sit with being married?” “Course,” he says, “that means anyone can do anything,” and gives a short, dismissive laugh.

***

Dinner with the retired academics. I made a big effort and stayed with the conversation. Spare me from old men’s calm assumption that anything they say, no matter how dull, slow or perfunctory, deserves and will have an audience. Their wives are still real, warm people, compared with these old blokes frozen in their own importance. The jerky little tales of eccentrics and their drinking. Sly innuendo about famous women they have known, one of whom was said to have had “64 lovers”. I sat quietly, thinking, “You call that a lot?” Is this what V means when he says women never understand that men want to be with other men? Dread: he too will turn out to be manly in that way – looked after by a woman, no longer alive to her yet still drawing full benefits from her love and sacrifice … Is there hope for women and men?

***

I called home. M’s lovely bright voice. Thank God I had a daughter. She tells me she’s got a job as a cleaner in an office building. “I started on Friday. $9.50 an hour. It’s hard but I’ll get used to it.” I was pleased it was a rough job and she had got it through her own contacts and not mine. She’ll learn the connection between work and money.

***

These two men. I could say “I love you” to each of them. To L in the most direct, old-fashioned and simple way: I know him, I like him, he is like me, we know each other without effort, two greedy, cheerful, sexy, sociable people, takers of foolish risks. To the other, how? A thinker, intellectual, contained, cautious, measured, hard-working, private. And married. This will have to be lived. It can’t be walked away from.

***

Awful evening at L’s kitchen table. His attacks on me, the truth in them, but the way he strengthened their force, and ultimately weakened and undermined their truth, by the use of irony, or rather sarcasm. “You’re silent,” he says. “I’m not like that. It’s a powerful position, the silent one.” I put my head down on the table and cried with shame. Sadness, soreness, regret; relief.

***

Today I own a house. Got the key and rushed over. Hated it of course. No sun to show its many light sources. Phone went bung after one call. All windows seem to look on to brick walls. Plants in the garden ugly and neglected and worthy of euthanasia. I began to panic till I stood in the backyard and felt its space. Went again in the early evening, to water. Extreme quietness of the street, darkness beginning to cluster under the plane trees. In the backyard I stood holding the hose on yellowing grass. Sky in the west a paling orange. Above, a colourless clarity.

