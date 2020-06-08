Helen Flanagan vows to stop editing Instagram photos to 'be a better role model to her daughters'

She wants to be a better role model for her children. (Getty Images)

Helen Flanagan has vowed to stop editing her photographs in a bid to be a better role model to her two daughters, Matilda, four and Delilah, two.

The actress put a set of un-edited photographs of herself in lingerie on her Instagram page.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

She started the caption by saying: “I’ve decided to stop editing my pictures to be a better role model to my daughters.”

The 29-year-old went on to explain how her body has changed since giving birth to her daughters, who she shares with fiancé and footballer, Scott Sinclair.

Flanagan started by explaining how she’d been lucky enough to carry two healthy babies and nurse them both for nearly two years.

She went on to say: “My skin on my stomach has changed, my boobs massively have (no creepy comments from any creepy men here this is a post about body confidence for other women, I will just delete and block) the change in my boobs definitely has made me feel less confident in myself but I wouldn’t change a thing.”

Read more: Millie Mackintosh reveals baby name

The post, which hit a relatable chord with many women, explained how she sometimes edited her bum to look bigger than it was in the past.

“I have cellulite, I don’t have a big bum I have edited it in the past as it’s something I am self conscious of. I’d look at other women on Instagram and put myself down for not looking like that,” Flanagan admitted.

She regularly shares updates about her family life on Instagram and said her fuel behind her change in attitude is her two daughters.

“Me and Matilda were dancing around here. I want to teach her to love and feel confident in her own skin and that beauty is in the inside and doing that by example,” she said.

Story continues

Read more: Children will miss the outdoors when lockdown ends, research finds

She can be seen in numerous photos wearing a light blue and pink lingerie set and a towel around her hair, in some photos, her eldest daughter Matilda makes an appearance, too.

In one photo, she hones in on her legs to show off her cellulite.

The actress, who previously played Rosie Webster in Coronation Street got engaged to Scott Sinclair in Disneyland Paris in 2018.

The pair, luckily, decided to put their wedding on hold and schedule it for 2021 instead. They did so because Flanagan’s sister was getting married this summer, but in turned out to be lucky timing given the wedding restrictions in place because of the coronavirus.