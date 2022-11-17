Heisman Trophy watch: How does UNC QB Drake Maye stack up? Latest odds, stats, more

When Texas running back Ricky Williams won the 1998 Heisman Trophy during Mack Brown’s first season with the Longhorns, the school got permission to include the iconic pose on rings for the entire team.

Brown’s message then is the same as it is at North Carolina now that Tar Heels’ redshirt freshman quarterback Drake Maye is garnering Heisman Trophy buzz.

“It’s a team award,” Brown said. “And I told the guys at Texas, you want your guy to win the Heisman, you gotta keep winning. That’s it.”

Carolina (9-1, 6-0 ACC) heads into Saturday’s game against Georgia Tech (4-6, 3-4) having already clinched the ACC Coastal Division title and a spot in the league’s title game. The Heels moved up to No. 13 in the College Football Playoff poll and are currently on a six-game winning streak after beating Wake Forest, 36-34.

“I thought Drake took a huge step going on the road against a team that was 19-3 at home,” Brown said. “Those guys have been really good in Winston-Salem and it was a full house. It was an exciting night on TV, and he played lights out.”

Whatever Maye does against the Yellow Jackets, who fired head coach Geoff Collins in September, likely won’t move the needle much nationally. But Brown said Maye has already had some Heisman moments. Brown said the Heels’ comeback win at Duke and Maye’s game-winning touchdown pass with 16 seconds left was at the top of the list.

The top four vote-getters in the Heisman race are invited to New York as finalists. Brown said Maye should be invited to New York, “off of what he’s done so far.”

“Drake’s had his Heisman moments, he’s done everything he’s supposed to do,” Brown said. “He’s had an unbelievable year to this point. He just gotta keep playing.”

Maye continues to say he’s not focused on the award, but acknowledged it would be an honor to be called to New York.

“It’d mean the world to me, especially going to up there with three other tremendous players,” Maye said. “... Just to get an invite, I think that’s pretty special.”

Strike a pose?

Maye’s top target, receiver Josh Downs, has done his share of end-zone celebrations. Downs said he’d never mentioned striking the Heisman pose to Maye, but as he answered the question, he seemed to think it’s a good idea.

“I don’t know if that’s his personality,” said Downs, who added, “I’m gonna say something to him about it.”

Stat comparison

Total offense



Passing























Rushing











Player School Comp Att Int % Yards TD Avg/G Att Yards TD Avg/G Drake Maye UNC 253 361 3 70.1 3412 34 341.2 133 584 5 58.4 CJ Stroud Ohio St 186 277 4 67.1 2750 34 275 29 83 0 8.3 Hendon Hooker Tennessee 204 287 2 71.1 2888 24 288.8 99 405 5 40.5 Blake Corum Michigan











9 catches* 41 1 4.1 227 1349 17 134.9 Caleb Williams USC 218 342 2 63.7 3010 31 301 80 283 6 28.3 Stetson Bennett Georgia 223 329 5 67.8 2895 14 289.5 35 144 7 14.4

Heisman Trophy odds

According to VegasInsider.com’s consensus odds, Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud is still the front-runner to win the Heisman. Tennessee quarterback Hendon Hooker was second and Maye jumped from seventh last week to third on the list.