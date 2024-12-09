Heisman Trophy history: Full list of winners for college football’s top award

USA TODAY and Yahoo may earn commission from links in this article. Pricing and availability subject to change.

The highly anticipated announcement of the 2024 Heisman Trophy finalists is just around the corner, with the Heisman ceremony set to take place in less than five days. This event will shine a spotlight on the top college football players who have consistently delivered exceptional performances on the field throughout the regular season.

The Heisman Trophy Trust oversees the distribution of 928 ballots each year to designated representatives, which include media personnel, former winners, and one collective fan vote conducted by ESPN through the Nissan Heisman House. These representatives cast their votes using a three-point system, ranking their top three players based on the most outstanding seasons in college football.

The Heisman Trophy, a prestigious award that has been a cornerstone of college football since 1935, is a symbol of excellence and a testament to the hard work and dedication of the best college football player at the end of each season.

Now, let's take a look at the illustrious list of past Heisman Trophy winners, a testament to the rich history and tradition of college football excellence.

Quarterback Jayden Daniels of the LSU Tigers poses with The Heisman Memorial Trophy at New York Marriott Marquis Hotel on December 09, 2023 in New York City.

2024 Heisman Trophy: Date, time and how to watch the ceremony

Every Heisman Trophy winner since 1935

1935: RB Jay Berwanger (Chicago)

1936: TE Larry Kelley (Yale)

1937: HB Clinton Frank (Yale)

1938: QB Davey O’Brien (TCU)

1939: RB Nile Kinnick (Iowa)

1940: RB Tom Harmon (Michigan)

1941: RB Bruce Smith (Minnesota)

1942: RB Frank Sinkwich (Georgia)

1943: QB Angelo Bertelli (Notre Dame)

1944: HB Les Horvath (Ohio State)

1945: FB Doc Blanchard (Army)

1946: RB Glenn Davis (Army)

1947: QB John Lujack (Notre Dame)

1948: RB Doak Walker (SMU)

1949: TE Leon Hart (Notre Dame)

1950: RB Vic Janowicz (Ohio State)

1951: RB Dick Kazmaier (Princeton

1952: RB Billy Vessels (Oklahoma)

1953: RB John Lattner (Notre Dame)

1954: FB Alan Ameche (Wisconsin)

1955: RB Howard Cassady (Ohio State)

1956: QB Paul Hornung (Notre Dame)

1957: RB John David Crow (Texas A&M)

1958: RB Pete Dawkins (Army)

1959: RB Billy Cannon (LSU)

1960: RB Joe Bellino (Navy)

1961: RB Ernie Davis (Syracuse)

1962: QB Terry Baker (Oregon State)

1963: QB Roger Staubach (Navy)

1964: QB John Huarte (Notre Dame)

1965: RB Mike Garrett (Southern California)

1966: QB Steve Spurrier (Florida)

1967: QB Gary Beban (UCLA)

1968: RB O.J. Simpson (Southern California)

1969: RB Steve Owens (Oklahoma)

1970: QB Jim Plunkett (Stanford)

1971: QB Pat Sullivan (Auburn)

1972: WR Johnny Rodgers (Nebraska)

1973: RB John Cappelletti (Penn State)

1974: RB Archie Griffin (Ohio State)

1975: RB Archie Griffin (Ohio State)

1976 : RB Tony Dorsett (Pittsburgh)

1977: RB Earl Campbell (Texas)

1978: RB Billy Sims (Oklahoma)

1979: RB Charles White (Southern California)

1980: RB George Rogers (South Carolina)

1981: RB Marcus Allen (Southern California)

1982: RB Herschel Walker (Georgia)

1983: RB Mike Rozier (Nebraska)

1984: QB Doug Flutie (Boston College)

1985: RB Bo Jackson (Auburn)

1986: QB Vinny Testaverde (Miami-Fla.)

1987: WR Tim Brown (Notre Dame)

1988: RB Barry Sanders (Oklahoma State)

1989: QB Andre Ware (Houston)

1990: QB Ty Detmer (Brigham Young)

1991: WR Desmond Howard (Michigan)

1992: QB Gino Torretta (Miami-Fla.)

1993: QB Charlie Ward (Florida State)

1994: RB Rashaan Salaam (Colorado)

1995: RB Eddie George (Ohio State)

1996: QB Danny Wuerffel (Florida)

1997: CB Charles Woodson (Michigan)

1998: RB Ricky Williams (Texas)

1999: RB Ron Dayne (Wisconsin)

2000: QB Chris Weinke (Florida State)

2001: QB Eric Crouch (Nebraska)

2002: QB Carson Palmer (Southern California)

2003 : QB Jason White (Oklahoma)

2004: QB Matt Leinart (Southern California)

2005: RB Reggie Bush (Southern California)

2006: QB Troy Smith (Ohio State)

2007: QB Tim Tebow (Florida)

2008: QB Sam Bradford (Oklahoma)

2009: RB Mark Ingram (Alabama)

2010: QB Cam Newton (Auburn)

2011: QB Robert Griffin III (Baylor)

2012: QB Johnny Manziel (Texas A&M)

2013: QB Jameis Winston (Florida State)

2014: QB Marcus Mariota (Oregon)

2015: RB Derrick Henry (Alabama)

2016: QB Lamar Jackson (Louisville)

2017: QB Baker Mayfield (Oklahoma)

2018: QB Kyler Murray (Oklahoma)

2019: QB Joe Burrow (LSU)

2020: WR DeVonta Smith (Alabama)

2021: QB Bryce Young (Alabama)

2022: QB Caleb Williams (Southern California)

2023: QB Jayden Daniels (LSU)

Which program has the most Heisman Trophy winners?

USC has won the most Heisman Trophy awards, with eight recipients. The most recent winner is quarterback Caleb Williams, who received the award in 2022. USC is followed by Ohio State, Oklahoma, and Notre Dame, each with seven winners.

How to watch the 2024 Heisman Trophy ceremony

The 2024 Heisman Trophy ceremony will air on ESPN at 8 p.m. ET on Dec. 14. It can be streamed on ESPN+.

Stream Live: Watch the 2024 Heisman Trophy ceremony live with a subscription to ESPN+

We occasionally recommend interesting products and services. If you make a purchase by clicking one of the links, we may earn an affiliate fee. USA TODAY Network newsrooms operate independently, and this doesn’t influence our coverage.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: 2024 Heisman Trophy: Full list of past Heisman winners