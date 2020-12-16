‘Heirs’ Thriller Drama From ‘East Los High’ Co-Creator Carlos Portugal In Works At NBC
NBC has put in development Heirs, a thriller drama from East Los High co-creator Carlos Portugal, Davis Entertainment (The Blacklist) and Universal Television, where Davis Entertainment is under a deal.
Written by Portugal, Heirs is set in Miami Beach’s exclusive Star Island. It revolves around the heirs of a Latin American ex-dictator who face an unexpected dilemma when a young girl is kidnapped from their home on the night of their own daughter’s lavish quinceañera.
Portugal executive produces with Davis Entertainment’s John Davis, Jordan Davis and John Fox. Universal Television, a division of Universal Studio Group, is the studio.
Portugal is also developing his original scripted drama Miss-ng at HBO Max with Macro/UCP, as well as a feature film musical entitled El Beso at Netflix with Lucky Chap and Screen Arcade producing. El Beso is based on the romantic Mexican urban legend around Guanajuato, Mexico’s famous ‘Alley of the Kiss’.
Portugal previously co-created the Hulu series East Los High, on which he also served as a director and executive producer. The show was one of Hulu’s first original series and ran for four seasons. His other credits include Meet the Browns, House of Payne and the feature film East Side Story.
Davis Entertainment produces NBC’s long-running drama The Blacklist, which premiered its eighth season earlier this fall, as well as CBS’ Magnum P.I. Under their Universal TV deal, John Davis and John Fox executive produce NBC drama pilot Echo with writer JJ Bailey, which was rolled to 2021 because of the pandemic.
Portugal is repped by APA and Lichter Grossman.
More from Deadline
Nosotros And NBC Name Pierre Jean Gonzalez And Desiree Carcamo As Winners Of Annual Ya Tu Sabes Monologue Slam
'Manifest': Mahira Kakkar & Ali Lopez-Sohaili To Recur On NBC Drama Series
'Night Court' Sequel In Works At NBC With John Larroquette As Dan Fielding, Harry Stone's Daughter As Focus & Melissa Rauch As EP
Best of Deadline
U.S. Coronavirus Update: California Overtakes Texas As Most Infected State In Nation As America Reaches 15M Cases
Coronavirus: Movies That Have Halted Or Delayed Production Amid Outbreak
Hong Kong Filmart Postponed Due To Coronavirus Fears; Event Moves Two Weeks Before Toronto
Sign up for Deadline's Newsletter. For the latest news, follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.