HeiQ Viroblock Certified as Cosmetic Grade and Bio-based Renewable

ZURICH , July 2, 2020 /CNW/ -- Textile innovator HeiQ's antiviral textile technology, HeiQ Viroblock NPJ03, has been certified as safe and sustainable as all its ingredients are cosmetic grade, bio-based, and recycled.

Leading the international textile industry to fight the COVID-19 pandemic, HeiQ recently launched HeiQ Viroblock NPJ03, an antiviral and antibacterial textile treatment proven to reduce 99.99% of human coronavirus SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19, along with other enveloped viruses and bacteria.

Viruses and bacteria can remain infective on textile surfaces for days. Human Coronavirus SARS-CoV persist for up to 2 days on surgical gowns[1] at room temperature. Antiviral treatments for textiles contribute to more hygienic and safer textile products and can help mitigate the risk of contamination and transmission. While the global textile industry is rapidly adopting antiviral textile treatments to bring antiviral masks, clothes, and home fabrics to the market, it is important to consider the profile of different technologies including questions of toxicity, safety, antimicrobial resistance, and wastewater treatment.

The HeiQ Viroblock NPJ03 is a formulation that contains a minute amount of recycled silver active ingredient and fatty liposome vesicle components. It is EU REACH and US FIFRA compliant, OEKOTEX® certified, ZDHC and bluesign® homologized. Treated textile articles are compliant with EU BPR and US EPA. HeiQ Viroblock respirator masks with antibacterial and antiviral surface have been registered as medical device by Swissmedic and approved by US FDA.

"Since HeiQ Viroblock NPJ03 was designed for use on face masks to impart enhanced protection against viruses and bacteria, we selected only the most effective, safest and most sustainable ingredients. Furthermore, we are proud that HeiQ Viroblock NPJ03 qualifies as a bio-based renewable product and is 100% made from INCI approved cosmetic ingredients," says Carlo Centonze , co-founder and Chief Executive Officer of HeiQ Group.

Beta Analytics Testing Laboratory has certified that HeiQ Viroblock NPJ03 contains 72% bio-based carbon. Test results are accredited to ISO/IEC 17025:2005 Testing Accreditation PJLA #59423 standards. HeiQ Viroblock NPJO3 is currently undergoing homologation for the USDA bio-preferred certification. Specialities S.R.L ( Italy ), a surface chemistry research and development company, has also confirmed that all ingredients of HeiQ Viroblock NPJ03 are selected from the International Nomenclature of Cosmetic Ingredients (INCI).

"HeiQ is grounded in the pursuit of innovation that helps to bring a positive benefit to the World. Designing products with safe and sustainable components, such as the HeiQ Viroblock technology, is central to that mission," says Dr. Murray Height , co-founder and Chief Science Officer of HeiQ Group.

About HeiQ

Founded in 2005 as a spin-off from the Swiss Federal Institute of Technology Zurich (ETH), HeiQ is a leader in textile innovation creating some of the most effective, durable and high-performance textile technologies on the market today. HeiQ's purpose is to improve the lives of billions of people by perfecting an everyday product: Textiles. Combining three areas of expertise – scientific research, specialty materials manufacturing and consumer ingredient branding – HeiQ is the ideal innovation partner to create differentiating and sustainable textile products and capture the added value at the point of sale. With a total capacity of 35,000 tons per year HeiQ manufactures in the USA , Switzerland and Australia supplying its specialty chemical products in over 60 countries worldwide.

HeiQ, Viroblock and HeiQ Viroblock are trademark(s) or registered trademark(s) of HeiQ Materials AG.

1. Kampf G, Todt D, Pfaender S, Steinmann E. Persistence of coronaviruses on inanimate surfaces and its inactivation with biocidal agents. Journal of Hospital Infection. 2020 Feb 6 .

