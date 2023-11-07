Heinz will release a pickle ketchup to meet the growing demand for dill-flavored products

Heinz will release pickle-flavored ketchup for hot dogs and burgers in 2024 in response to the growing demand for dill flavored products.

"Increased desire for tasty, yet unexpected condiments has served as our innovation north star for the last several years," said Katie Peterson, Director of Heinz Innovation at Kraft Heinz.

"The current pickle craze in America mirrors the irrational love Heinz fans have for the brand, so it only made sense for our newest ketchup to blend these two beloved tastes together," Peterson said. The company shared in its release that 73% of Americans love the taste of pickles, so the timing is right!

The announcement also stated that a few retailers in the U.K. have started receiving the ketchup and will be selling it before its American debut. The ketchup will be launched in more markets later this year and early next.

Sold at $3.99, this 20-ounce bottle is now a permanent addition to Heinz's condiment portfolio.

Past specialty ketchup from Heinz

The company released a variety of colored ketchups, including purple, pink, orange, teal, and green, in celebration of the first "Shrek" movie in 2020.

Heinz is hoping that its newest product will last longer on shelves than its purple-and-green ketchup that was introduced in 2000. The 'EZ Squirt' bottles were a hit initially and helped to increase Heinz's ketchup market share to an all-time high of 60%, according to a report by Heinz.

In 2006, Heinz removed its ketchup from the shelves because customers were unaware that the coloring was artificial. According to Heinz, the process involved removing the pigment from the usual ketchup and adding food coloring to achieve the desired color. This resulted in a change in the flavor as well.

In 2012, Heinz and Burger King collaborated to create a green dipping sauce for St. Patrick's Day, but it was not as popular as the EZ-squirt.

Why Pickle Ketchup now?

In the past ten years, Heinz has focused on expanding its innovation by creating more sophisticated flavor profiles and improving the dipping experience, according to the press release. They have introduced several new products, such as Heinz Hot Varieties, Sauce Drops, and Heinz Remix. The latest example of their strategy is the Pickle Ketchup.

Kraft Heinz is betting on innovation with the launch of Pickle Ketchup, using consumer insights to grow its Taste Elevation portfolio.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Heinz to release pickle-flavored ketchup after Christmas