Heinz celebrates Taylor Swift’s new romance with limited-edition sauce

Businesses appear to be going wild for Taylor Swift amid claims that the pop star is now dating Kansas City Chiefs star Travis Kelce.

After the musician was spotted at one of Kelce’s recent games, a viral tweet from a fan has evolved into quite an entertaining marketing ploy.

Heinz is now launching a limited-edition sauce called “Ketchup and Seemingly Ranch” in a nod to Swift’s recent attendance.

Even the Empire State Building’s official social media page shared an image of the building illuminated in white and red, alongside a caption that simply read: “Ketchup and seemingly ranch.”

So what exactly are they on about and how did all of this begin?

Ketchup and seemingly ranch pic.twitter.com/8L7UhjCaH7 — Empire State Building (@EmpireStateBldg) September 27, 2023

It all started after Swifties spotted the musician at a recent Kansas City Chiefs game, where she is believed to have been supporting her new beau.

Neither Kelce nor Swift have officially confirmed that they are an item (though Kelce’s brother has said it’s “100 per cent true”), but it didn’t stop her army of superfans from going into meltdown over the suspected romance.

One fan page then shared a picture of Swift, while describing what the musician appeared to be eating. Unsure exactly what the second mystery sauce might be, the page decided to use an unusual choice of words when they suggested it was “seemingly ranch”.

🚨| Taylor Swift was eating a piece of chicken with ketchup and seemingly ranch! pic.twitter.com/rpAOP2HFtT — The Eras Tour (@tswifterastour) September 24, 2023

“Taylor Swift was eating a piece of chicken with ketchup and seemingly ranch!” the page wrote.

Naturally, it didn’t take long for other social media users to make a joke out of the phrase. Soon afterwards, the brands followed and Heinz announced its special edition ‘ketchup and seemingly ranch’ sauce.

Heinz has created 100 limited-edition bottles of the sauce and will distribute it to fans. However, the platform hasn’t specified how Swifties can get their hands on the commodity just yet.

Confirming the news to Today, a Heinz spokesperson said: “In honor of #Traylor, Heinz (Arrowhead Stadium’s supplier of both Ketchup AND Ranch) is creating and releasing 100 (13+87 because Taylor + Travis = 100 ð) bottles ofLimited-Edition ‘Ketchup and Seemingly Ranch’ sauce.”

It’s worth noting that Heinz has sold a ketchup and ranch mix called ‘Kranch’ for several years. However, this limited-edition product will include the custom Swift-inspired bottle label.

Other businesses soon followed suit, with Walmart also sharing an image of one of its aisles alongside the sign for ‘seemingly ranch’.

Kelce also finally addressed rumours about him spending time with Swift after her appearance at his recent game. Speaking on a podcast, the sports star had nothing but praise for the musician and the way she connected with his family.

“I just thought it was awesome how everybody in the suite (where Taylor watched) had nothing but great things to say about her,” he said on the New Heights podcast.

He added: “The friends and family. She looked amazing. Everybody was talking about her in great light and on top of that the day went perfect for Chiefs fan of course. We script it all ladies and gentlemen…”