Heineken to cut 8,000 jobs as pandemic hits brewing giant

Heineken has revealed it is to slash up to 10% of its workforce (Reuters) (Reuters)

Heineken revealed on Wednesday that it is planning to cut 8,000 jobs - nearly 10% of its workforce - in a major restructure after the pandemic hit profits.

The beer giant, which employs more than 85,000 people globally and has its head office in Amsterdam, said today that the jobs are to go as part of an organisational redesign.

Heineken's Star Pubs and Bars - which was fined £2 million last year by the UK's industry watchdog after forcing its tenants to sell "unreasonable levels" of own-brand beers and ciders - has an estate of around 1,900 sites in England and Wales. It is not yet known how many UK-based jobs are at-risk.

The brewer - whose brands include Amstel, Birra Moretti and Bulmers cider - said it is looking to make €2 billion in savings by 2023.

The company launched a review into operations in October, and said today that the cost-savings programme will "be key to restore our marketing and spend levels, front-load investments in digital and technology and mitigate the incremental costs from accumulated inflation and significant transactional currency costs".

The company had already revealed plans to cut around 20% of staff at its head office in Amsterdam this spring. The timelines for other job cuts "will vary depending on the specific circumstances of each of our local operations," it said.

In its full year results statement, the company said: "The overall restructuring programme will reduce our employee base by c.8,000 people, with a total restructuring charge of around €420 million and run-rate direct savings on personnel expenses of c.€350 million."

It came as the firm reported a net loss of €204 million in 2020, down from a €2.2 billion profit in 2019. Revenues fell by nearly 17% to €23.8 billion in the year as pandemic-induced lockdowns shut bars and pubs around the world for long periods, and organic beer volumes sold shrank by 8.1%.

Chief executive and chairman Dolf van den Brink, who took over at the giant just as the pandemic hit in April last year, said that the impact of the pandemic on Heineken had been "amplified by our on-trade and geographic exposure".

Story continues

He said: "We took diligent cost mitigation actions balanced with continued investment behind our growth platforms. We gained share in most of our key operations, a testimony to our ability to adapt and stay close to our customers and consumers in these turbulent times."

The company, which issued a dividend of 70 euro cents per share for 2020, said it is now expecting "a slow recovery of the on-trade channel in Europe".

Van den Brink said that the company is in the process of "building its future" while navigating the crisis. Heineken is to seek a return to operating profit margins of 17% by 2023, and aims to "stretch beer and move beyond beer" in the period.

Beer sales have been hit particularly hard since the Covid pandemic broke out.

Carlsberg revealed on Friday that its full-year organic revenues were down 8.4% in 2020 to their lowest levels since 2007 as the brewer felt the impact of lockdowns.

Just yesterday English winemaker Chapel Down said it was selling off its beer business, Curious Drinks, to Luke Johnson's Risk Capital Partners. Company boss Frazer Thompson told the Standard that the company saw volume sales for wine increase by 38% in 2020 despite the pandemic, but that the beer business - which had made 90% of sales in hospitality pre-pandemic - was "draining resources from a business that is spectacularly successful".

Heineken said: "We will make 0.0% beer available everywhere, always, with Heineken® 0.0 and no-alcohol options across our entire portfolio. We will expand beer to meet new consumer needs and occasions and move beyond beer to serve consumers better. For example, on 17 September 2020, we announced the launch of Pure Piraña in Mexico and New Zealand, exploring the Hard Seltzer category."