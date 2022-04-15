Heim puts on show with 5 RBIs off Ohtani in Rangers 10-5 win

STEPHEN HAWKINS
·3 min read
ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Jonah Heim hit a grand slam off Shohei Ohtani, Corey Seager crushed his first home run with the Rangers right after the two-way Los Angeles Angels standout was off the mound and Texas won 10-5 Thursday night.

Ohtani (0-2) struck out five over 3 2/3 innings, but the reigning AL MVP allowed six runs on six hits and threw only 70 pitches.

Heim's first career grand slam put Texas up 4-2 in the second inning, which began with back-to-back singles by Nathaniel Lowe and Adolis Garcia. The switch-hitting catcher and No. 9 hitter, who later added an RBI single, pulled an 0-2 pitch into the right-field seats after Willie Calhoun walked.

That was the first grand slam allowed by Ohtani in his 37 big-league starts, and the first MLB homer the right-hander gave up on a splitter.

Seager, who signed a $325 million, 10-year contract with the Rangers in December, greeted reliever Brian Moran with a two-run shot for a 7-2 lead. Seager added an RBI single an inning later.

The Angels led 2-0 before Ohtani threw his first pitch of the game. Mike Trout's second homer of the season was a massive 472-foot solo shot to straightaway center before Brandon Marsh had an RBI single off starter Dane Dunning.

Trout's homer was the longest hit in the majors so far this season and matched the longest hit ever at Globe Life Field, the stadium with a retractable roof stadium in its third season. The roof was open.

The Angels were down 10-2 before Max Stassi hit a two-run homer in the eighth.

Dunning struck out seven in 3 2/3 innings and benefitted from an unusual inning-ending 5-4-3-2 double play with Trout batting in the second with runners on first and second. Third baseman Brad Miller fielded the grounder and threw to second for a forceout before Trout beat the relay throw to first. But Tyler Wade tried to score from second and was thrown out at the plate by first baseman Lowe to Heim.

John King (1-0) threw 1 1/3 scoreless innings in relief of Dunning, before Brock Burke struck out five in two innings.

TRAINER'S ROOM:

Angels: SS David Fletcher (strained left hip) didn't make the trip to Texas after being put on the 10-day injured list Tuesday. He instead stayed in Anaheim, where he can work full-time with a physical therapist. ... OF Taylor Ward (left groin strain) took some swings off live pitching. He is set to go through a full day of game-type activities Friday and could be activated from the IL as early as Saturday if all goes well.

Rangers: RHP Dennis Santana was placed on the COVID-19 injured list after he arrived at the ballpark with symptoms. He will have to miss a minimum of five days and have no symptoms for at least the last two days. ... RHP Garrett Richards was activated from the 10-day IL after missing the start of the season with a blister on his right middle finger and pitched the eighth. ... RHP Spencer Howard, who had been the scheduled starter Friday, was put on the 10-day IL because of a cracked fingernail that was causing a blister.

UP NEXT

Angels top prospect lefty Reid Detmers makes his second start this season, and the Rangers will go with bullpen options since Howard is out for the second game of the four-game series.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

