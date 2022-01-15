In the Heights Star Leslie Grace Dons the Batgirl Cape in New Instagram Post

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JUNE 09: Leslie Grace attends

Last summer, Deadline announced that In the Heights actor Leslie Grace will be playing Batgirl in the upcoming HBO Max film. It was previously revealed that top contenders for the role included Grace, Isabella Merced, Zoey Deutch, and Haley Lu Richardson. Batgirl was first announced back in 2017, but the superhero film has since brought on a brand-new production team. The film will now be directed by Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah, with Christina Hodson set to write the screenplay.

Though details about the film - including a release date - are still scarce at the moment, we do know that it will revolve around Barbara Gordon as Batgirl. Cordon shared that the upcoming movie's storyline will dive into Batgirl's journey of self-discovery. "What's kind of funny about Barbara [Gordon] and Batgirl is that in this story, she's discovering Batgirl for the first time," she told IGN. "So she's getting to explore a duality she's always had in her personality, but it's this whole new side of her personality, a side that's more daring and slightly less normal side of her that we just get to have fun and play with."

On Jan. 14, fans got a first look at Grace donning the Batgirl cape! "I use their expectations against them. That will be their weakness. Not mine. Let them all underestimate me…" she captioned the photo on Instagram. "And when their guard is down, and their pride is rising, let me kick their butts." - Batgirl, Year One 🦇 #Batgirl"