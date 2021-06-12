‘In the Heights’ free Charlotte screenings set for Sunday. Here’s how to get tickets.
Cine Casual, Hispanic Federation and Reel Out Charlotte will host two free screenings of “In the Heights” on Sunday.
Screenings are scheduled for 3:30 p.m. and 5:35 p.m. at Grand Arysley Cinema, 9110 Kings Parade Boulevard.
“In the Heights” is the film adaptation of Lin-Manuel Miranda and Quiara Alegría Hudes’s Broadway musical about life in New York City’s Washington Heights neighborhood, directed by Jon M. Chu.
Register in advance for a maximum of two tickets per order at EventBrite.com, because space is limited.
Take your COVID-19 vaccination card for a free popcorn.
Per federal guidance, no social distancing will be required, and fully vaccinated filmgoers don’t have to wear a mask.