Heightened Demand from Consumer Goods Sector will Drive Top Bottom Packaging Box Market to US$ 1.8 Bn by 2032 | Future Market Insights, Inc.

Future Market Insights Global and Consulting Pvt. Ltd.
·6 min read
Future Market Insights Global and Consulting Pvt. Ltd.
Future Market Insights Global and Consulting Pvt. Ltd.

Europe is accounting for a market share of 25% of the global top bottom packaging box market. North America will remain the most lucrative market for top bottom packaging boxes, accounting for a share of 27%

NEWARK, Del, Oct. 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global top bottom packaging box market is expected to reach a value of US$ 1,898.6 Mn by 2032, with the market growing at a stagnant CAGR of 3.3% from the forecast period of 2022 to 2032. Driven by rising demand in healthcare and beauty industries, the top bottom packaging box market will likely reach an estimated US$ 1,378.2 Mn in 2022. These packaging boxes are often used to pack cosmetic items and are high demand in several end use industries.

For a majority of consumer products and gifts, Top bottom packaging boxes are most often the go-to packaging solution for large portion of the consumer good and gifts sector. It is a highly affordable and productive packaging option for a wide range of market products. Top bottom packaging boxes each have a lid that encompasses the bottom box, which includes the product. This feature ensures the safe delivery of the packaged item.

These boxes are available in different sizes and shapes to cater to the requirements of the manufacturers. Top bottom packaging boxes are designed in a way that protects the packaged product from damage throughout handling and shipping. Furthermore, many companies also use these boxes for advertising purposes- they pack their products these boxes as it provides a visual appeal to the consumers. Majority of watches and shoes in the market are packaged in the top bottom packaging boxes.

Download Sample Copy@ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/sample/rep-gb-5919

Thus, these boxes are quite popular in the consumer goods sector. In addition to consumer goods, the boxes are gaining various applications in multiple industries such as automobiles, personal care, food and beverages, and many others. Top bottom packaging boxes are usually made out of paper and plastic. As these materials contain a high level of resilience and strength, the top bottom packaging boxes market is expected to continue gaining traction over the assessment period.

“Expansion of the consumer goods sector will propel the demand for top bottom packaging boxes and ultimately lead to the market growth of the target market over the forecast period,” says an FMI analyst.  

Key Takeaways:

  • Innovation in existing top bottom packaging boxes as well as enhancements in the materials used to produce these boxes will strengthen the market prospects.

  • The presence of alternative packaging solutions may hinder market growth.

  • Abundance of raw materials will drive the market growth in Southeast Asia.

  • Increasing expendable income is spurring the overall Asia Pacific target market growth.

  • North America accounts for about 27% of the global top bottom packaging boxes market.

Competitive Landscape 

Pisacone S.r.l, Essence Ecocrafts Ltd., Dongguan Fullbright Industry Co. Ltd., FABREGAS PACKAGING S.L, Duke Packaging, China Doso Pak Co. Ltd., Tiny Box Company Ltd., Staples Inc., and Koch & Co., among others are some of the major players in the top bottom packaging box market profiled in the full version of the report.

Leading market players are concentrating on new product releases to improve their sales and profits. To maintain their market position, many players are constantly reinventing their product lines. These enterprises are deploying strategies like product approvals, mergers, acquisitions, partnerships, and collaborations to gain a competitive advantage in the market.

Have a conversation with Analyst@ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/ask-question/rep-gb-5919

More Insights into Top Bottom Packaging Box Market Report

In its latest report, FMI offers an unbiased analysis of the global top bottom packaging box market, providing historical data from 2016 to 2021 and forecast statistics for 2022 to 2032. To understand the global market potential, growth, and scope, the market is segmented on the basis of material type (paper-based top bottom packaging box, plastic-based top bottom packaging box, glass-based top bottom packaging box, other materials-based top bottom packaging box), end use (top bottom packaging box for food & beverages, top bottom packaging box for gifts, top bottom packaging box for personal care, top bottom packaging box for healthcare, top bottom packaging box for other end uses), and region.

According to the latest FMI reports, based on segmentation, the lid and base paper boxes are likely to lead the market growth due to their environment-friendly property. Reusability and recyclability is promoting the market growth of the paper-based top bottom packaging box segment.

Based on region, the top bottom packaging box market in Asia Pacific is expected to exhibit impressive growth over the forecast period. Increasing disposable income coupled with easy availability of raw materials in Southeast Asia is driving the overall market growth in the Asia Pacific region. In addition, the top bottom packaging box market in North America holds about 27% of the global market share while Europe accounts for 25% of these shares. These regions are expected to continue their steady market growth over the forecast period.

Use promo code ->> FMITODAY to get flat 20% discount

Key Segments of Top Bottom Packaging Box Industry Survey

Top Bottom Packaging Box Market by Material Type:

  • Paper-based Top Bottom Packaging Boxes

  • Plastics-based Top Bottom Packaging Boxes

  • Glass-based Top Bottom Packaging Boxes

  • Other Materials-based -based Top Bottom Packaging Boxes

Top Bottom Packaging Box Market by End Use:

  • Top Bottom Packaging Boxes for Food & Beverages

  • Top Bottom Packaging Boxes for Gifts

  • Top Bottom Packaging Boxes for Personal Care

  • Top Bottom Packaging Boxes for Healthcare

  • Top Bottom Packaging Boxes for Other End Uses

Table of Content

1. Executive Summary

  1.1. Global Market Outlook

  1.2. Demand-side Trends

  1.3. Supply-side Trends

  1.4. Technology Roadmap Analysis

  1.5. Analysis and Recommendations

2. Market Overview

  2.1. Market Coverage / Taxonomy

  2.2. Market Definition / Scope / Limitations

3. Market Background

  3.1. Market Dynamics

      3.1.1. Drivers

      3.1.2. Restraints

      3.1.3. Opportunity

      3.1.4. Trends

  3.2. Scenario Forecast

Read Full Report with TOC@ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/lid-bottom-box-market

Explore FMI’s related ongoing Coverage on Packaging Domain

Corrugated Box Market Size: Corrugated box market is anticipated to have an effective CAGR of 5.0% during the period of 2022-2032.

Custom Packaging Boxes Market Share: Custom packaging boxes market is projected to increase at a CAGR of 4.7% over the forecast period, reaching US$ 9.0 Bn by 2032.

Coated Paper Packaging Box Market Trends: Coated Paper Packaging Box Market Global Industry Analysis, Size and Forecast, 2017 to 2027.

Cutter-Box Packaging Market Value: Cutter-box packaging market size is expected to be valued at US$ 9.3 Billion in 2032 and exhibit growth at a CAGR of 7.8% from 2022 to 2032.

Boxboard Packaging Market Analysis: Boxboard packaging market is anticipated to record a CAGR of 6.5% during the forecast period, to reach a valuation of US$ 80 Bn by 2028.

About Future Market Insights, Inc.

Future Market Insights, Inc. is an ESOMAR-certified business consulting & market research firm, a member of the Greater New York Chamber of Commerce and is headquartered in Delaware, USA. A recipient of Clutch Leaders Award 2022 on account of high client score (4.9/5), we have been collaborating with global enterprises in their business transformation journey and helping them deliver on their business ambitions. 80% of the largest Forbes 1000 enterprises are our clients. We serve global clients across all leading & niche market segments across all major industries.

Contact Us:

Future Market Insights Inc.  
Christiana Corporate, 200 Continental Drive,
Suite 401, Newark, Delaware - 19713, USA  
T: +1-845-579-5705  
For Sales Enquiries: sales@futuremarketinsights.com  


Latest Stories

  • WHL teams with Orange Shirt Society before National Day for Truth and Reconciliation

    CALGARY — The Western Hockey League and the Orange Shirt Society announced a new partnership on Thursday with initiatives to recognize and commemorate the legacy of residential schools. Orange Shirt Day, formally called National Day for Truth and Reconciliation, is a statutory holiday that will be held on Friday. The WHL says its commissioned a special WHL Truth and Reconciliation logo, designed by Métis artist Kim Vizi-Carmen of Pinerock Graphics that will be worn as a helmet decal by all WHL p

  • Blue Jays manager John Schneider gives update on Kevin Gausman's injury

    Blue Jays interim manager John Schneider spoke with the media after Sunday's win over the Boston Red Sox and discussed what caused Kevin Gausman to leave the game early.

  • Report: Leafs, Oilers, Senators among teams interested in Jakob Chychrun

    A handful of Canadian teams have their eye on Jakob Chychrun.

  • Sports media are unequipped to handle the Ime Udoka workplace scandal

    This is a column by Morgan Campbell, who writes opinion for CBC Sports. For more information about CBC's Opinion section, please see the FAQ. We knew Jayson Tatum would field some heavy questions at Boston Celtics media day this week. He's the best player on last season's NBA Finals runner-up, set to lead the team into an uncertain season. The Celtics' once-bright outlook has grown hazy following the news that the club had suspended its head coach, Ime Udoka, for the upcoming season for his role

  • Blue Jays scoreboard watching: Toronto can taste top wild card

    The Blue Jays' magic number for clinching the top wild card is down to two.

  • Dominant Raptors feed off crowd to beat Jazz 114-82 in pre-season debut

    EDMONTON — The Toronto Raptors opened their exhibition season on Sunday by being simply dominant in their Canadian home away from home. Pre-season or not, holding an NBA team — even one that is in rebuilding mode like the Utah Jazz — to just 33 second-half points is remarkable. And that’s what the Raptors did in a 114-82 blowout win at Rogers Place. Leading by only one entering the second half, the Toronto Raptors began the third quarter by going on a 17-3 run in the pre-season opener for both t

  • Canadiens GM calls Juraj Slafkovsky's preseason play 'underwhelming'

    Juraj Slafkovsky isn't off to the best of starts with the Montreal Canadiens.

  • Canadian Mackenzie Hughes wins Sanderson Farms Championship in two-hole playoff

    JACKSON, Miss. — Mackenzie Hughes of Hamilton, Ont. and Sepp Straka of Vienna, Austria battled in an intense playoff Sunday at the Sanderson Farms Championship in Jackson, Mississippi. Both golfers finished the four-round tournament tied at 17-under-par and both parred the first playoff hole. But Hughes prevailed on the second playoff hole with a birdie as the course got darker to win his second PGA title. More to come … This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 2, 2022. The Can

  • Springer leads Blue Jays to 9-0 win as Toronto finally celebrates making playoffs

    TORONTO — Vladimir Guerrero Jr. gave the Toronto Blue Jays a reason to celebrate. Not that they needed it. Guerrero hit a two-run homer in the third inning and George Springer had a three-run shot as part of a four-run sixth as the Blue Jays routed the Boston Red Sox 9-0 on Friday. The emphatic win came before a champagne-soaked party in Toronto's clubhouse that had been planned for more than a day after the Blue Jays had clinched a post-season berth on their day off. "My thought was 'you know w

  • Canada falls to Australia in women's basketball World Cup bronze medal match

    Canada's women's basketball team's hopes of claiming its first World Cup medal since 1986 fell short on Saturday, after a 95-65 loss to hosts Australia in the bronze medal match. Still, the Canadian squad (4-3) advanced further than they had in any World Cup in 36 years, when the country earned bronze. WNBA star Kia Nurse of Hamilton, Ont., kept Canada in the game with 19 points in the first half as Australia led 51-43 at the break. She didn't score in the second half. "Obviously, it didn't end

  • Stone, Sutter lead the way as Flames blank Oilers 4-0 in pre-season victory

    CALGARY — On a night where the spotlight shone on new Calgary Flames stars Nazem Kadri and Jacob Markstrom in their first pre-season appearances, it was journeyman Michael Stone who had the big night. Stone and Brett Sutter each recorded a goal and an assist to lead Calgary to a 4-0 victory over the Edmonton Oilers on Wednesday. In camp on a professional tryout, Stone has been with the Flames since being acquired from the Arizona Coyotes at the trade deadline in 2016-17. Since then, he signed a

  • Precious Achiuwa wants the NBA to respect his defence

    Precious Achiuwa was lauded for his play against Joel Embiid in the first round of last season's NBA playoffs but the 23-year-old Toronto Raptor says he's not stopping there and wants to be talked about as one of the league's best defenders.

  • Montreal trips D.C. United 1-0, focuses on shot at top spot

    MONTREAL — CF Montreal will have it all to play for on Decision Day, sitting only two points behind first place in the Eastern Conference after a nervy 1-0 win over D.C. United on Saturday evening. A Donovan Pines own goal was the sole difference between Montreal (19-9-5) and United (7-20-6), who suffered their 20th loss of the Major Soccer League season. Montreal got on the front foot immediately, dictating the pace, dominating possession, and creating a golden opportunity inside the first 10 m

  • Raptors and Rico Hines are the perfect match

    Player development coach Rico Hines says it was a natural fit when the Raptors inquired about bringing his skills to Toronto. Hines says that Pascal Siakam is 'addicted to being great' and ranks the 28-year-old's mentality amongst the best in the game.

  • Defence dominates in Calgary Stampeders' 29-2 win over Toronto Argonauts

    CALGARY — Cam Judge's 71-yard interception return for a touchdown late in the fourth quarter highlighted a stellar performance by the Calgary Stampeders' defence in a 29-2 win over the visiting Toronto Argonauts on Saturday. After serving a one-game suspension for punching B.C. Lions receiver Lucky Whitehead, Judge swung momentum to Calgary when he picked off McLeod Bethel-Thompson for a converted touchdown and a 21-2 lead with just over four minutes remaining in the game. "I let the guys down l

  • Montreal Canadiens' retooled front office is focused on player development

    MONTREAL — When Jeff Gorton signed on to become the Montreal Canadiens’ new executive vice-president of hockey operations last fall, the two pillars he wanted to improve were hockey development and analytics. The Canadiens headed into the first training camp of Gorton’s and general manager Kent Hughes’s era with a retooled hockey development team. New to the team are Olympic gold medallist Marie-Phillip Poulin as player development consultant, Scott Pellerin as hockey development consultant and

  • Blue Jays Vladimir Guerrero Jr. takes responsibility for poor baserunning vs. Yankees

    Blue Jays manager John Schneider wasn't happy with Vladimir Guerrero Jr.'s hustle during a pivotal moment of Tuesday's loss to the Yankees.

  • Toronto Blue Jays clinch post-season berth with Orioles' loss to Red Sox

    TORONTO — The Toronto Blue Jays locked up a playoff spot Thursday afternoon without taking the field, securing a berth when the Boston Red Sox defeated the Baltimore Orioles 5-3. Canada's lone big-league team got the good news on an off-day ahead of Friday's series opener against the visiting Red Sox. With downtime valuable during the stretch drive, the team was expected to celebrate the accomplishment after the series opener against the Red Sox. It will be Toronto's first post-season appearance

  • Judge ties Maris' AL single-season home run record in Yankees' 8-3 win over Blue Jays

    Toronto Blue Jays reliever Tim Mayza immediately knew once his 94.5 m.p.h sinker hit Aaron Judge's bat that he had surrendered the historic 61st home run to the New York Yankees slugger on Wednesday. As the ball screamed toward the Blue Jays bullpen beyond the left-field fence, Mayza (8-1) waved his arms in dejection. The two-run shot not only blew the game wide open during an 8-3 Yankees victory, but the blast also allowed Judge to match Roger Maris' 61-year-old American League record for homer

  • Blue Jays celebrate playoff berth with wild dance party, clubhouse cigarettes

    Suffice to say, it was a wild night for manager John Schneider, closer Jordan Romano and the rest of the playoff-bound Blue Jays.