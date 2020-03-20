Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. to Present at the New York City based Investor Summit on March 25th

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / March 20, 2020 / Heidrick & Struggles (HSII) will present at this year's Spring Investor Summit on March 25th.

During the current climate of concern, The Spring Investor Summit will now take place virtually, featuring over 500 registered executives and investors.

Investors will still be able to view all the company presentations directly in the conference event platform on the event days. 1:1's will now be scheduled and conducted via phone lines with a dedicated PIN for each meeting.

You can view our company presentation via webcast here: https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2038/33698 on March 25th, 2020 at 3:05 p.m. EST.

About Heidrick & Struggles (HSII)

Heidrick & Struggles (HSII) serves the senior-level talent and leadership needs of the world's top organizations as a trusted advisor across executive search, leadership assessment and development, organization and team effectiveness, and culture shaping services. Heidrick & Struggles pioneered the profession of executive search more than 65 years ago. Today, the firm provides integrated leadership solutions to help our clients change the world, one leadership team at a time.® www.heidrick.com

