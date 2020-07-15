Heidicoin Limited Token Pre-sale Begins on 15th July

INTERLAKEN, SWITZERLAND / ACCESSWIRE / July 15, 2020 / The Covid-19 global pandemic has underscored that the problems Heidicoin faces are existential and therefore must be framed within the context of urgency. The current business education approach does not confront these challenges, instead it embraces the status quo of quarterly earnings. Social benefits must achieve primacy in Capitalism 2.0.

We must create an urgent innovation pipeline that reinvents Products and Services which decarbonise its planet, promote biodiversity and create circular consumerism. These are the inextricable priorities in Capitalism 2.0.

A radical paradigm shift is required to disrupt the status quo. This paradigm shift begins with transforming education and entrepreneurship in a way which delivers to market new disruptive products and services and promotes the wellbeing of the planet.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Heidicoin strongly believes that there is now a unique opportunity to speak directly to the instant concerns of both students and parents in terms of a more safe and inspiring educational environment as well as to design a curriculum which boldly confronts the underlying causes of many of the problems facing humanity.

In light of the above, Heidicoin is pleased to announce its entry of Heidi as a Swiss Premium Sustainable Investment Token geared towards rapidly creating a sustainable circular economy driven by social impact education, research and sustainable entrepreneurship.

Furthermore, we also wants to inform the public that the company's token pre-sale of a limited release of 100'000 Heidi is scheduled to start on July 15th, 2020 and will run until August 31st, 2020. Heidi is a Swiss-based crypto payment and utility token created to act as a stable and safe currency of this new circular economy. Heidicoin refers to HEIDI therefore as the currency of Capitalism 2.0.

Story continues

Heidi believes that tokenisation is the required solution to achieve a paradigm shift in education that will mould an entrepreneurial mindset based on modern leadership. Heidi democratises education by making a social entrepreneurship education accessible to everyone - regardless of their ability to pay or where they live in the world.

With targeted at young women to ensure they have opportunities to become well social entrepreneurs who contribute to this vibrant new circular economy.

About Heidicoin

Heidi is a blockchain-powered Swiss token designed to rapidly create a sustainable circular economy and also serve as a form of payment for goods and services within this economy. With delivering a sustainable and unprecedented innovation via education, social entrepreneurship, and research and development.

Heidi token is real - not planned, Heidicoin (Token symbol HDI) is traded on two major exchanges (Vindax in Asia, and INDOEX.io in London) and will execute a high profile IEO in three months' time.

Additionally, Heidicoin is on Trustwallet with live pricing. HEIDI is a listed token on CoinGecko, CoinMarketCap as well as eitherscan.io.

Further information at: www.heidicoin.ch

Media contacts

Company: Heidicoin Limited

Name: Winston Graf

Email: clients@heidicoin.ch

Website: https://heidicoin.ch/

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/winstongrafch/

Twitter: https://twitter.com/winston_graf

Telegram: https://t.me/joinchat/SSPFWxuwGgbS1IKyJR3mig

YouTube: https://m.youtube.com/channel/UCzfbUhFVoJ2jPWKuT-doQbw

SOURCE: Heidicoin Limited





View source version on accesswire.com:

https://www.accesswire.com/597536/Heidicoin-Limited-Token-Pre-sale-Begins-on-15th-July



