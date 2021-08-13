Heidi Montag Undergoes Surgery to Better Chances of Conceiving Baby No. 2 with Spencer Pratt

Heidi Montag is doing what she can to have a second child with Spencer Pratt.

In a new YouTube video posted Thursday, the 34-year-old reality star said she underwent a hysteroscopic polypectomy procedure, where non-cancerous uterine polyps are removed.

"I was feeling nervous last night about it, but I'm excited today," Montag said before entering the facility in her vlog. "And I hoping that the surgery works and that this is the only reason I haven't been able to get pregnant."

Once inside, a masked-up Montag donned a plastic cap and paper gown as she prepared to go under the knife. Throughout the day, The Hills: New Beginnings star kept herself entertained with the book "Rebel With A Cause" by Frank Graham.

"Hopefully after this, I can get pregnant right away," she told the camera while reflecting on her situation.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Heidi Montag gets surgery to help her get pregnant

The Pratts/YouTube

RELATED: Heidi Montag Says She's 'Not Pregnant' with Baby No. 2 'Yet': 'Just a Little Overweight'

"Obviously, I think it's the perfect timing and meant to be. And so thankful I didn't have other problems and complications from this," she said of her condition.

After the procedure, Montag said she was "feeling really good" and "so happy" it was over.

"All done! And then I can have intercourse in two days, and I'm ovulating. So hopefully, this is the time. But just praying that it's God's timing," she added. "... I'm just so happy to have this done."

Montag later said she was feeling "surprisingly good" and was not experiencing any cramping. The one "tricky" thing, she said, will be avoiding lifting items over 20 lbs. while she recovers over the next couple of days.

Story continues

heidi-spencer-pratt-family-17.jpg

Heidi Montag Pratt/Instagram

RELATED: Heidi Montag Reveals the One Factor That Will Determine the Timing of Baby No. 2

The Pratt family celebrated Montag's successful surgery with a "victory dinner" at the Palisades Village. "It's a victory. It's done," she said in the clip.

Montag and Pratt, who wed in 2009, already share 3-year-old son Gunner Stone. The mother of one has mentioned wanting to get pregnant again on several occasions since giving birth to her first child.

In February, Montag debunked rumors that she and Pratt were expecting a second child. "No I am not pregnant yet. Just a little overweight," she wrote on Twitter.

Montag told Page Six in August 2019 that she hoped to get pregnant around January 2020, when New Beginnings took a break from filming.

Heidi Montag and Spencer Pratt attend WE tv Celebrates the 100th Episode of the "Marriage Boot Camp"

Presley Ann/Getty

"I asked MTV when would be the best time [to get pregnant] and they said, 'Right around January!' " she said. "That's when I wanted it anyway, so it works out perfectly, because we're not filming."

In July 2018, Pratt told E! News that the couple was thinking about expanding their family soon.

"I love having a son. It's so much fun. So if we have another boy, we'll probably have three [kids]." he said. "A psychic did tell us we're gonna have twins, so watch out, Mary-Kate and Ashley [Olsen]!"