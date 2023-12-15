Heidi Montag Shades Ozempic Users, Says 'I Like to Do the Hard Work' After 22-Lb. Weight Loss

"I’m looking for long-term health," the 'Hills' alum said

JC Olivera/Getty Heidi Montag

Heidi Montag Pratt is throwing shade at those jumping on the Ozempic bandwagon for weight loss.

During a recent appearance on PageSix’s Virtual Reali-Tea podcast, the Hills alum, 37, revealed that she recently lost 22 lbs. and did so without relying on Ozempic, an FDA-approved prescription medication for people with type 2 diabetes.

It's one of the brand names for semaglutide — also known as Wegovy — which works in the brain to impact satiety, and is the latest Hollywood weight loss trend.

Host Evan Real asked Montag what she thinks of the current Ozempic craze and if she’s ever considered using it.

“For me, I’m not looking for a magical weight loss solution. I’m looking for long-term health. I’m looking for what is the best for my health."

“I want something that is sustainable. I want something that does also require hard work,” she added. “There’s no shortcuts in life. And if you’re taking that shortcut, I don’t know…”

Getty

Montag added that she’s not “looking for a magic wand” when it comes to her health and weight loss journey, noting that she believes Ozempic is just a trend that will eventually fade.

“I don’t want to name names or get into it, it’s just nothing I would ever do,” she said.

“I like to do the hard work,” she explained while promoting her use of the dietary supplement Hydroxycut, which is marketed as an over-the-counter weight loss aid, despite limited research on its effectiveness.

"I want to do something that helps my body in 10 years from now, in 20 years from now and that is a healthy lifestyle, eating right, getting exercise, and also including supplements that help you to get there.”

Montag isn’t the only celebrity that’s not a fan of using Ozempic for weight loss.

Vanderpump Rules star Lala Kent, Real Housewives of New Jersey stars Danielle Cabral and Jackie Goldschneider, and Julia Fox are among some of the celebrities who’ve publicly criticized the injection medication.



Read the original article on People.