Heidi Montag Seen Eating Raw Animal Organs to Help Fertility Issues: 'I Love Trying New Things'

Dan Heching
·3 min read
Heidi Pratt
Heidi Pratt

Snorlax/MEGA

Heidi Montag was spotted out eating raw bison heart on the go in Los Angeles on Thursday.

The Hills: New Beginnings star, 35, was snapped by photographers in a stylish ensemble while on a walk, holding a Ziploc bag containing the large dark red organ.

Montag is exploring new and different diet trends as she and husband Spencer Pratt continue to try and conceive a second baby.

"I love trying new things! I've always been very interested in various types of diets," Montag tells PEOPLE, adding that she's also into "anthropology," particularly "the way humans are meant to eat."

RELATED: Heidi Montag Reveals the One Factor That Will Determine the Timing of Baby No. 2

"When you think about where the most nutrients are that are bio available to humans without toxins," she continues, "organs are very nutritious parts of animals. Culturally organs are a critical part. Eating raw liver is going to preserve as many nutrients as possible."

While Montag acknowledges that there is "always risk eating raw just like eating raw sushi," she says, "I just happen to like eating sushi-style organs."

After researching "the carnivore diet" — noting that Paul Saladino, MD, particularly sparked her interest — Montag says, "I thought I would give it a try."

"I have been trying to get pregnant for over a year and a half, I'm willing to try different things," she says. "It's a great source of nutrients! I have felt incredible on this diet. A lot more energy, clarity, increased libido, and overall improvement on chronic pain I have had. Also now I've been taking the supplements called 'Her Package' from Heart and Soil that has improved my menstrual cycle."

RELATED VIDEO: The Hills: New Beginnings Cast Reveals Who They Think Is Most Likely to Hook Up with Each Other

About the taste and consistency of her new delicacies, Montag adds, "I have definitely adjusted to the taste. I do like the taste cooked. I mean I love Foie gras."

Last month, Montag posted a video of herself to Instagram in which she was seen eating raw liver as well as bull's testicles, claiming that there are "so many benefits to eating liver" and "animal organs."

The television personality, who is mom to 4-year-old son Gunner Stone, is continuing to search for ways to increase her fertility chances, after undergoing surgery last August to have non-cancerous uterine polyps removed.

In a YouTube video posted at the time, Montag said she underwent the procedure, which is called a hysteroscopic polypectomy.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by heidimontag (@heidimontag)

RELATED: The Hills: New Beginnings Canceled After 2 Seasons on MTV

"I was feeling nervous last night about it, but I'm excited today," Montag said before entering the facility in her vlog. "And I hoping that the surgery works and that this is the only reason I haven't been able to get pregnant."

"Hopefully after this, I can get pregnant right away," she told the camera while reflecting on her situation.

"All done! And then I can have intercourse in two days, and I'm ovulating. So hopefully, this is the time. But just praying that it's God's timing," she added. "... I'm just so happy to have this done."

In January, Montag shared a candid message on Instagram with her fans about continuing to try for baby number two with Pratt.

"I never thought it would be so hard trying to have another," she wrote next to a gallery of photos of son Gunner.

"I am trusting God's plan and if we only have one I am so thankful for this miracle!"

