Heidi Klum's Sheer Dress at 'Avatar' Premiere Looks Like It's Actually Made of Water — See the Look

Heidi Klum at the premiere of "Avatar: The Way of Water" held at the Dolby Theatre on December 12, 2022 in Los Angeles, California.

Gilbert Flores/Variety via Getty

Heidi Klum knows how to dress for a theme.

On the Los Angeles red carpet at the Avatar: The Way of Water premiere Monday night, the 49-year-old model wore a tulle Lever Couture dress whose partly sheer panels offered the optical illusion that she was wearing water!

The ethereal one-shoulder dress also featured a thigh-high slit and side cutouts for an even more flowy feel.

The America's Got Talent judge accentuated her H2O-focused look with slicked back hair and clear heels, all falling into the aquatic theme of the new Avatar film. Husband Tom Kaulitz coordinated with Klum in his own silver look: a silver suit with matching button-up shirt under it, complete with black sneakers.

Heidi Klum attends 20th Century Studio's "Avatar 2: The Way of Water" U.S. Premiere at Dolby Theatre at Dolby Theatre on December 12, 2022 in Hollywood, California.

Frazer Harrison/WireImage

Klum, also known as the Queen of Halloween, seemingly loves a good fashion moment.

In October, the star marked a return to throwing her annual spooky fête, after a two-year COVID pause, wearing an outfit that also relied on a bit of eye trickery.

Appearing in a head-to-toe worm costume, Klum's realistic 'fit featured ridges and was made complete with a curved head and long tail. She was accompanied by Kaulitz as a fisherman with a bloody eye.

Klum's entire body was covered, with the exception of her eyes and mouth, and her tan sneakers were seen peeking through.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - OCTOBER 31: Heidi Klum attends Heidi Klum's 2022 Hallowe'en Party at Sake No Hana at Moxy LES on October 31, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Taylor Hill/Getty Images)

Taylor Hill/Getty

Earlier this year, while promoting season 3 of Making the Cut alongside co-host Tim Gunn, Klum shared her enthusiasm for fashion, and for helping aspiring designers.

"I would say it's the best crop of designers we've ever had," Klum said on TODAY with Hoda & Jenna in June. "So we have 10 designers from all around the world and they're battling it out for one million dollars. I think the only other competition show that I know is America's Got Talent who has a million dollar price tag at the end."

She added, "It's just so amazing for these designers who actually already have careers, but it gives them that extra push because with a million dollars you can do a whole lot for your business," she continued.