Heidi Klum's Husband Tom Kaulitz Mourns Mysterious Deaths of Dogs, Ponders Foul Play

Heidi Klum, husband Tom Kaulitz and his twin brother Bill Kaulitz are reeling from the closely timed deaths of their three dogs — two belonging to the couple and one to Bill.

The supermodel, 49, and Tokio Hotel rocker, 33, lost their German shorthaired pointer Capper last month at the age of 15, followed by their 4-year-old Irish wolfhound Anton three weeks later.

"Such a beautiful Day Today ❤️ We did not know it would be our last," Klum wrote on Instagram upon Anton's death. She posted, "Forever Loved Forever in our hearts," after Capper died.

Meanwhile, Bill Kaulitz said on Instagram that his bulldog Stitch died a week ago.

"I will never understand why life took you from me so early, so unexpectedly, so sudden, only days after we lost our Capper, when you were only 4 years old," he wrote in the caption.

The Kaulitz brothers speculated possible foul play about the coincidentally close deaths of their pets on a Tuesday episode of their Spotify podcast, Kaulitz Hills - Senf aus Hollywood.

Bill, in the episode, said his dog was "perfectly healthy and happy" up to his death, and that he'd never considered "he might have anything" health-wise.

"He was never sick, never had to go to the doctor. And then, one Sunday, he suddenly collapsed and fell over. I was in shock."

The brothers shared that friends think the dogs may have been poisoned. As Bill noted: "Stitch is also at an autopsy, where we hope to learn a few more things."

"Sadly, we also had to think about whether it might be the case that everything is connected," he added.

"It's so sad that you have to think that there is someone who wants to harm you so much that he kills your animals," Tom said. "Is there a lunatic out there?"

Klum and Kaulitz recently celebrated their fourth wedding anniversary, which Klum marked by calling him the "love of my life" in the caption of an Instagram post that shared intimate moments in honor of their union.

The couple announced their engagement on Dec. 24, 2018, when Kaulitz popped the question to Klum in a breakfast-in-bed proposal, which also included her kids: daughters Lou, 13, and Leni, 18, and sons Johan, 16, and Henry, 17, whom she shares with ex-husband Seal.