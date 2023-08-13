Heidi Klum's Hot Girl Summer: See Every Swimsuit the Supermodel Has Worn This Season

When she isn’t filming ‘America's Got Talent’ or supporting her musician husband, Klum is sunbathing seaside!

Heidi Klum/Instagram Three swimsuit looks Heidi Klum has worn this summer.

Heidi Klum has been putting the “hot” in hot girl summer with her swimwear this season.

For the past couple months, the America’s Got Talent judge, 50, has been traveling around Europe — hitting spots like Paris, Berlin and Capri — for both business and pleasure with her husband, musician Tom Kaulitz.

During her summer travels, which Klum has documented extensively on her Instagram account, the supermodel has showcased a seemingly endless collection of adorable swimsuits.

Although she is seemingly partial to triangle bikini tops and skimpy string bottoms, she has served up a variety of swimsuit looks, from a fun animal-print number to a simple black bikini.

Here is a roundup of the seaside looks Klum has sported this summer.

heidiklum/Instagram Heidi Klum rocks a black bikini in Italy in June 2023.

While vacationing in Italy with Kaulitz, 33, in June, Klum got behind the wheel, steering a boat in a black and gold Versace bikini. The model accessorized the swimsuit with a black and white baseball cap from DJ Tiësto’s Las Vegas show, Dolce & Gabbana sunnies and simple jewelry.

She shared several photos of herself in the Versace look alongside her hubby on Instagram. "Vacanza romantico ❤️🇮🇹," she captioned the carousel.

Later that day, she showcased the vacation outfit from another angle, this time with her guitarist husband behind the wheel. In the photos, which she captioned, "AMORE ❤️," Klum lounges on the bow of the boat, soaking up the Italian sun.

The next day, the model shared a cheeky clip Instagram alongside the caption, "Its Friday 💃🏼 🕺🏼 😝🥰❤️."

In the video, Klum opted for a more colorful look, sporting a striped sting bikini while she shakes her butt and looks out at the beautiful Italian scenery.

In July, the supermodel showed off her toned figure in another video, this time of her dancing in an outdoor shower. In the Reel, which she captioned, "🥶 cold 💦🌞," the America’s Got Talent judge sports a skimpy black bikini and gold body jewelry as she smiles and dances on her tiptoes in the chilly shower.



Klum was photographed on the same trip wearing a black-and-white leopard-print two-piece suit and sarong, which she paired with a black hat and aviator sunnies.

Kaulitz — who has been married to Klum since February 2019 — wore a white T-shirt, mustard-yellow hat and simple black sunglasses while the two sunbathed together in the Mediterranean.



The supermodel shared more photos of the romantic getaway in an Instagram carousel, which she captioned, "❤️ I look for hearts ❤️ everywhere i travel …. ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️."

In the post, Klum rocked a cherry-covered bikini while holding a heart-shaped rock alongside her husband.

Heidi Klum/Instagram Heidi Klum wears a cherry-print bikini top.

She completed the fruit-themed look with her leopard-print sarong, a black bucket hat and some dainty gold body jewelry — as well as cherry-red nails to match her top.

A few days later, Klum took to Instagram to document her travel antics again, sharing a video of herself in some crystal-clear water getting cozy with Kaulitz.

In the Reel, which she captioned with a sweet Grease reference ("Summer lovin ❤️❤️❤️😘😘😘🌞💦"), Klum wore a nude pink bikini with crotchet detailing. She paired the matching two-piece set with a tan baseball cap and brown sunnies.

The next day, July 17, the model shared another video of herself and her musician husband in the water with the same caption. In the clip, Klum and Kaulitz sported matching Barbie-pink swimwear.

Heidi Klum/Instagram Heidi Klum wears pink swimsuit, matching with husband Tom Kaulitz.

For their coordinated look, Klum wore a skimpy striped bikini and matching pink button-up top, which she wore open. Her husband incorporated pink into his outfit via his swim shorts, which he paired with a white top, also worn open.

In August, the couple visited Italian island Capri and, of course, Klum shared her vacation looks on the 'Gram.

"We L❤️VE you Capri 🇮🇹," she wrote alongside the photos.

Heidi Klum/Instagram Heidi Klum wears animal-print swimsuit in Capri with husband Tom Kaulitz.

In the pictures, which were taken on a boat, Klum wore a multicolored leopard-print swimsuit as she sipped red wine and posed in front of a rock formation with her hubby.

Later in the Italian vacation, Klum shared some snapshots of herself in another animal-print swim set — a pink zebra-print triangle top and matching skirt — which she seemingly wore not beachside, but rather to explore the island.

"Bella Italia 🇮🇹 ❤️," she captioned the carousel, which included photos and footage of her and Kaulitz adventuring.

Heidi Klum/Instagram Heidi Klum in a zebra-print two-piece set in Capri, Italy.

For her next Italy vacation 'fit, the TV personality went for a timeless look — a brown bikini.

Klum shared a photo of herself posing in front of the Italian sea, enjoying a cup of what appears to be coffee or tea in the bare-all bikini on Instagram, alongside which she wrote, "Bonjourno 🥰🇮🇹."

To complete the look, she paired the simple swimsuit with intricate jewelry — green stone dangle earrings and an ornate pendant on a gold chain.



Heidi Klum/Instagram Heidi Klum wears a simple brown bikini in Italy.

Then the supermodel shared more snapshots from her romantic Capri getaway — several photos of herself in a floral swim look.

In the photos, Klum sports a white, underboob-bearing one-piece suit covered in dainty flowers. She finished the colorful ensemble with oversized brown sunnies and some gold jewelry.

Heidi Klum/Instagram Heidi Klum wears a floral swimsuit in August.

While posing in the fun floral swimsuit, the America's Got Talent judge held two heart-shaped plates, one containing a fruit salad and the other tomatoes and basil.

She cheekily captioned the post, "Make sure to eat your fruits and …..🍐🍇🍒🍑🍅🫐🍋🍓🍍🍏🍉🍌🍒🍒🍒🍋🍏🍅🍇😎🇮🇹❤️."



Next up in Klum's collection was a floral two-piece with extra cheeky bottoms, which she showed off in a few videos and photos, including a close-up of the print that also showed off her beachy waves.

The last look in her set (so far!) is the classic black bikini, which Klum showed off while lounging on the white sands of an Italian beach. The teeny-tiny bikini showcases Klum's curves and matches her sunglasses. She completed her look with a straw hat.

She shared the photo set on Aug. 11, captioning it simply, "What a beautiful day."

