Heidi Klum's Daughter Leni Shares Kiss with Boyfriend Aris Rachevsky on 'Girlfriend Day'

Leni Klum's boyfriend Aris Rachevsky is celebrating their romance!

On Monday, Heidi Klum's daughter and her beau, 19, shared a picture of themselves sharing a sweet kiss while honoring National Girlfriend Day.

"Girlfriend day to the love of my love," the hockey player wrote on his Instagram Story along with the snap, before Leni, 18 reposted it on hers.

Earlier this year, the model shared she and her boyfriend celebrated their third Valentine's Day as a couple.

Alongside a snap featuring a selfie of them together, she wrote in the Instagram caption, "3rd valentines with you❤️."

Aside from being head-over-heels in love, the teen is also following in her mom's footsteps and focusing on her new career as a model.

During an appearance on the Today show in June, mom Heidi, 49, shared her excitement that Leni is embarking on her modeling dreams as she revealed her daughter will be moving to New York City.

"She's moving to the Big Apple. It's kind of my first stomping grounds, so I feel like she's doing it all over again. I'm so proud of her!" Heidi told Jenna Bush Hager and Willie Geist.

"She has been [modeling] for the last year, which is incredible. She walked for Dolce & Gabbana. She's actually, in a few weeks, doing the show again in Sicily," the mother-of-four proudly shared.

The Making the Cut host expressed that working is just half of Leni's impressive plans. "I'm so excited for her, but more excited for her that she just got into the school she always wanted to go to."

She continued to explain the gratitude she felt as a mother watching her child find success as a young, independent woman.

"Unfortunately, she will move to New York, but I'm super excited for her that she gets to do all the things that she wants to do," Heidi added. "As a mother, that's what you want."