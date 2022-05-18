Heidi Klum's Daughter Borrowed Her 1990s-Era Dress For Prom

Chelsey Sanchez
·1 min read
Photo credit: Instagram / Getty - Getty Images
Photo credit: Instagram / Getty - Getty Images

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Leni Olumi Klum (@leniklum)

Leni Klum is taking some style cues from her supermodel mother.

The 18-year-old daughter of Heidi Klum pulled from her mum's closet to make a fashion statement at prom. Sharing the photos on Instagram yesterday, Leni posted the sleek look: a strapless midnight black midi dress accessorised with a sparkling necklace and bedazzled black handbag. Heidi originally wore the dress to a Comic Relief event in 1998, People reported.

Showing her support for her daughter's sustainable choice, Heidi commented on Leni's post with a simple emoji: '😍.'

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Leni Olumi Klum (@leniklum)

Photo credit: Ron Galella, Ltd. - Getty Images
Photo credit: Ron Galella, Ltd. - Getty Images

Earlier this month, the America's Got Talent host celebrated Leni's new major career milestone after she landed a job as the new face of Michael Kors. Leni starred in the brand's campaign video debuting a collection of activewear with sports apparel company Ellesse.

Heidi posted the clip on her own Instagram, writing, 'Best choice in model @michaelkors 😛🤍🧡💙 @leniklum.'

Leni previously opened up about her mother inspiring her to pursue modelling.

'I had grown up going to work with my mum,' she told Extra. 'Ever since 11 or 12 years old I've been begging her and then finally I turned 16 and she said that I could finally start modelling.'

Heidi reflected on her daughter's ambitions in a 2020 interview with People.

'She's old enough now,' Heidi said. 'I always thought she was too young. We always also decided to keep the children out of the public eye. But she's driving a car now, she's 16, so I figured if you can do that, you can also model now if this is what you wish to do. ... It's really exciting. She's doing the things I was always dreaming to do!'

