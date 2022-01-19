Heidi Klum's Abs And Legs Are Incredibly Toned In Her New 'GNTM' Promo Video On IG

Sabrina Talbert
·2 min read
  • Heidi Klum, 48, just revealed her washboard abs and legs in two brand new Instagram videos.

  • Heidi looked full of energy as she danced and posed alongside Snoop Dogg in a promo for their new music video, "Chai Tea With Heidi."

  • She relies on long runs and a balanced diet to stay in shape.

Heidi Klum dropped two new promos for her new song "Chai Tea With Heidi" featuring Snoop Dogg and she's looking stronger than ever!

The first clip shows a behind-the-scenes look at the 48-year-old supermodel dancing to a short snippet of her song in a silver bodysuit and earrings. She later shared a follow-up preview of the actual music video with the two stars posing and singing together. The video also seems to be for a potential episode of Germany's Next Top Model.

Heidi captioned her post, "CHAI TEA WITH HEIDI IS OUT TOMORROW.✨ #GNTM2022"

Heidi's fans were extra supportive of the supermodel's new music video with one fan commenting, "A jam 🔥whaaaaat!" Another saying, "🔥🙌love this." Even her fellow America's Got Talent judge Sofia Vergara added, "This is amaaazing!!!!!!!!🔥🔥❤️❤️❤️"


Wondering how Heidi stays in such great shape? For starters, she loves to go on long outdoor runs. She told Glamour, "My favorite workout is a long run along the Westside Highway, which stretches along the Hudson River in New York City...It's a beautiful path, and you always feel surrounded by such an amazing community."

Heidi doesn't mess around when it comes to keeping her legs strong. In fact, she told People in 2017 that one of her legs was insured for $1 million, while the other was insured for $1.2 million. Heidi says the price difference is due to a scar she has on one of her knees from when she was young.

Aside from killer leg workouts, Heidi also loves getting active with her kids—doing things like riding through the city on bikes or jumping on a trampoline.

As for her diet, her daily go-to is a superfood smoothie made with chia, maca, or acai powder, blueberries, and whey protein. In a 2017 interview with Women's Health UK, she noted that she likes to prep her smoothies the night before, so there's no excuse not to have them.

Heidi is also big on making meals for the family at home. “[I] have four children, so we cook a lot. I don't really eat out a lot,” she told ET. “I think when you eat out a lot or order food in a lot, it kind of gets a little tricky because you don't know what people are putting in there.”

Overall, Heidi aims to base most of her meals on fresh fruits and vegetables. But she doesn't shy away from the occasional craving. She explained to Glamour, "It's important to keep a balanced diet, but I'm not a fan of deprivation."

BRB. Off to make a smoothie!

