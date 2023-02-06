Heidi Klum Wears Plunging Gold Gown for Glam Grammys Date Night with Husband Tom Kaulitz

Grammys red carpet couples

Heidi Klum is always a queen on the red carpet.

The TV host and model strutted the red carpet in a floor-length gold gown by The Blonds with a deep V lined with gold braided rope. The dress, which featured a paisley-like print and long, dangling chainmail, perfectly matched her golden locks. Klum's makeup stayed true to her signature nude lip and smokey eye.

Klum also brought along her husband, Tom Kaulitz, as her date for the show. He let his wife's look do all the talking for the two of them, opting for an all-black tux with his shirt halfway unbuttoned.

This red carpet appearance comes after the star wore an extravagantly maximalist look to the Golden Globes, turning heads in an eco-friendly dress with a mix of sparkles, feathers and cutouts.

The Germanier mini dress had a built-in choker, white and purple feathers running diagonally across her chest and down the hems, plus sequins everywhere the feathers weren't.

Klum wore another head-turning piece to the premiere of Avatar: The Way of Water, donning an on-theme, aquatic-inspired dress for the blue carpet. The star wore a tulle Lever Couture dress whose sheer material created the illusion that she was wearing water.

She paired the ethereal look with a wet slicked-back hair look and completely clear heels. Yet again, she brought Kaulitz along as her date and favorite accessory.

However, no statement piece can compare to the worm costume Klum donned last Halloween. The queen of Halloween, as some have called her, wore a hyper-realistic head-to-toe worm costume that left her armless and forced her to wobble and hop across the blue carpet of her Halloween party.

Klum's entire body was covered, with the exception of her eyes and mouth, only allowing her feet to peek out the bottom. When she took off the jaw-dropping look, she had a sexy, sheer, barely there sequin dress. However, she kept her face covered in her worm makeup despite wearing her fashionable party gown.

